Amazon and Walmart cut prices on Bose and Sony headphones

For some of us, it’s easy to say we’ve heard it all — that we’ve listened to every song ever written, or that they’re all clones of the same tune. What if you could listen to your favorite songs all over again as if it were the first time? When earphones and speakers just don’t cut it anymore, what you need are headphones. A good pair can elevate even the simplest of melodies into magical orchestras that’ll tickle the senses like no other — but, of course, like any product, quality comes at a price.

Thankfully for you, we’ve rounded up incredible headphone deals from Bose and Sony for as low as $278. The QuietComfort 35 II and WH-1000XM3 are often compared to one another, and after giving them both a try, it’s not hard to see why. You can save up to $100 when you check out these discounts from Amazon and Walmart.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II — $270, was $350

Bose’s reputation as one of the industry-leading sound engineers is nothing to scoff at. With years of practice, the company has risen to become a household name when it comes to sound equipment. One of its world-class products is their headphones — specifically, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, which continue to rank as one of the best on our list to this day, despite the newly released Bose 700, with sale prices going as low as $270.

A problem some people face with noise-canceling headphones is that they are fixed at a single level, forcing you to hear — or not — whatever they want you to hear. The QuietComfort 35 II fix this. With three levels of noise cancellation — high, low, and off — you have full agency to adjust what you want to hear anytime at the tap of a button. And if you’re not a fan of gestures, the buttons under the earpads are a godsend. The QC 35 II also come built-in with the world’s first augmented reality platform: Bose AR. This lets certain applications transform sound into a 360-degree auditory experience by calibrating to your head’s position and adjusting to the world around you, giving an all-new meaning to the phrase “surround sound.”

For the professionals out there, the QuietComfort 35 II headphones are also integrated with Google Assistant, letting you do anything your phone can with nothing but your voice. The headband is lined with plush Alcantara and is impact-resistant to the trials of daily life, so you don’t have to worry about these breaking any time soon from regular wear. Feel free to take them on the go with ease and never have to worry about damage or charge, especially with its great 20-hour battery life. If you find yourself out of juice, they come with a cable just in case.

If you’re as sold as we are, why not give them a try? They’re an excellent choice when it comes to noise-canceling, as is expected from Bose, so you can always get the most out of your music. With a huge $80 discount, this is an opportunity you can’t afford to miss. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are currently discounted on Amazon at $270.

BUY NOW

Sony WH-1000XM3 Bundle — $278, was $350

If you’re an avid sound connoisseur, you’ll know from our review that the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones are a personal favorite here at Digital Trends. Though they rank only second to the Bose 700’s noise-canceling capabilities, in terms of overall sound quality and features, Sony has Bose beat.

The WH-1000XM3 adjust to your physical specifications to provide the most optimal sound output depending on your head size, glasses, and even hair. Now, you can get the most out of your music, especially with the adaptive noise-canceling Sense Engine to make sure you never miss a beat — whether you’re lost in your own world or wandering the real one. The Adaptive Sound Control also allows you to manually adjust what ambient sounds are let in throughout the day. This way, you can choose to hear only what you want to hear and not feel bad about it afterward. With the headphones’ Quick Attention feature, you can automatically lower volume and disable noise-canceling momentarily. All you have to do is place your hand over the touch-sensitive panel on the right speaker to tune back into the outside world for a quick chat.

Sony’s modern 360 Reality Audio is also a strong contender for Bose AR. It allows every sound to play how they were meant to be listened to, fully incorporated with the world around us in a magical experience only music could deliver. The headphones also have their own voice assistants like Alexa to handle your basic tasks for the day, hands-free. If you’re worried about draining the life out of the headphones before you’ve even left the house, don’t worry. These headphones can last an entire 10 hours more than Bose’s QC 35 II, so you can keep the music pumping for over 24 hours non-stop while keeping your ears comfortable with foamed urethane earpads. Honestly, it’s easy to forget that we even have them on sometimes.

Check them out on Walmart where you can save up to $122 with a discounted price of $278. Additionally, the Sony noise-canceling headphones also come bundled with a variety of goodies like headphone stands and portable power banks. So, even though you’re paying the same price as the Bose QC 35 II, you’re getting more than you what you pay for.

BUY NOW

Check out our curated deals page for more audiophilic deals on awesome products like smart speakers and soundbars.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations