Hurry and save $700 on this 55-inch Sony OLED 4K TV

There are a lot of TVs to choose from when putting together a home theater setup, but if you want a TV with one of the best pictures possible, it’s worth shopping OLED TV deals. The 55-inch Sony Bravia 4K OLED TV is seeing a huge discount at Best Buy right now. You can save $700 off its regular price of $1,700, which brings its price down to just $1,000. You’ll also get free shipping and three free months of Apple TV+ with your purchase of this Sony Bravia OLED TV, making it one of the best TV deals you’ll find right now.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV

With the 55-inch Sony Bravia 4K OLED smart TV, you’re getting one of the best pictures modern technology can produce. Its OLED screen is able to produce high contrast, cinema-like images with pure blacks and lifelike brightness. It has a revolutionary technology called Cognitive Processor XR, which optimizes thousands of on-screen elements simultaneously to create that lifelike, immersive imagery. It’s also capable of upscaling older content to 4K resolution, bringing all of your favorite shows made before the 4K standard into the age of modern resolution as you watch. This makes it a great option no matter what your favorite content to get lost in may be, and breaking it in can best be done with any of your old classics or the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more.

And when it comes to all of your favorite content, the Sony Bravia OLED TV features the Google TV smart platform. With this you’re getting access to more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes from across your favorite steaming services. This includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+, and YouTube, among many others. This OLED TV even makes a great option for gamers, as it’s capable of high frame rate playback. It even is able to unlock excessive features for the PlayStation 5, as well as 4K 120 fps playback. Like all of the best TVs, the 55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV will sit nicely at the center of your home theater setup and immerse you in all of your favorite content for hours on end.

A bargain even at its regular price of $1,700, the 55-inch Sony Bravia 4K OLED TV is a steal at just $1,000. This deal makes for a savings of $700, and free shipping and three free months of Apple TV+ is included with your purchase.

