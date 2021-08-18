At this time of year there’s a great deal of noise around discounts, including fantastic headphone deals, and Sony headphone deals. Over at Best Buy, they’re turning up the volume, and right now, you can score $65 off the Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Headphones, and you can save $50 on Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbud Headphones. These are both incredible earbuds, for way less, and for only a limited time, at Best Buy. Don’t miss out.

Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Headphones — $65, was $130

When we reviewed the Sony WF-XB700 earbuds, we called them “affordable fun,” for very good reason. We were taken with how long the battery was able to last and the overall quality of the sound — two features that can make or break a pair of true wireless earbuds. The Sony WF-XB700 promises up to nine hours of play or talk on a single charge, and on top of that, another nine hours are stored in the traveling charging case. Additionally, they’re water-resistant with an IPX4 rating. And the sound is fantastic, too. They are built with Extra Bass technology, and these buds are designed to fit perfectly, which means that you’ll never have to worry about the sound being interrupted. In fact, Sony has built these ergonomic buds so that they come in contact with your ear at three different places, guaranteeing the very best sound at your highest level of comfort. And these buds can take over many of the functions of your smartphone without you ever having to reach for it. How’s that for convenience?

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbud Headphones — $100, was $150

We love how extremely lightweight the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are, and yet they still give you 11 hours of battery life (that’s almost twice as much as the original Samsung Galaxy Buds). Add to this the 11 hours the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus’s charging case provides, and you’re set for a full day of listening, talking, and more. Like their predecessors, these are designed with three adjustable ear and wing-tip sizes, so you’ll have a comfy fit that will guarantee limited movement. You’re guaranteed high quality audio with a woofer and tweeter inside each bud, as well as premium sound by AKG, which delivers high dynamic range and accuracy. These buds are ambient aware, too, which means the amount of outside noise you’d like to allow in is up to you. And the controls are super simple. You can play or pause with a single touch, and use a double-tap to go to the next song or to answer a call. So convenient! Fantastic overall buds that weigh next to nothing, for only $100.

