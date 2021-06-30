There’s no shortage of headphone deals in the market, but if you want to enjoy top-notch quality and features, you should be looking for Sony headphones. Best Buy, a reliable source for discounts, is currently offering one of the best Sony headphone deals that we’ve seen in a while, and it involves the Sony WH-1000XM3. The wireless headphones are available for only $190, after a $160 discount to their original price of $350, for a deal that may be too good for you to refuse.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 are reliable wireless headphones with up to 30 hours of battery life, very comfortable earpads with a lightweight design, and premium sound quality enabled by Sony’s QN1 processor. They also offer customizable and highly effective noise-canceling, blocking static noises while allowing alert sounds such as horns and sirens though if you’re in motion.

Until August 2020, the Sony WH-1000XM3 were Digital Trends’ top choice for the best wireless headphones and best noise-canceling headphones. However, they were knocked off their throne with the arrival of their successor, the Sony WH-1000XM4. When comparing the Sony WH-1000XM3 and Sony WH-1000XM4, it’s clear that everything great about the Sony WH-1000XM3 was improved in the Sony WH-1000XM4. However, the lower price of the Sony WH-1000XM3 through this Best Buy discount may more than offset the benefits of owning the newer version, especially since they’re amazing headphones in their own right.

With their combination of form and function, the Sony WH-1000XM3 are still a good buy, even with the Sony WH-1000XM4 already around. They’re an even better deal with this offer from Best Buy that brings their price down to just $190, after a $160 discount to their original price of $350. Don’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button as soon as you can, as the deal will only be available for a very limited time. Once the offer is gone, we may not see such an amazing offer for the Sony WH-1000XM3 any time soon.

Even with its successor already available, the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are still one of the best options in the market. However, if you want to see what else is out there, we’ve gathered some of the best Sony headphone deals that you can avail yourself of from different retailers.

