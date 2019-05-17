Digital Trends
Deals

The best wireless noise-canceling headphones are now on sale

Josh Levenson
By

In need of a reliable set of noise-canceling wireless headphones? You’ve come to the right place — Drop has knocked a cool $70 off the Sony WH-1000XM3, dropping (pun intended) the price of the cans from $350 down to a healthier $280.

We here at Digital Trends are massive fans of the WH-1000XM3, so much so we named them the best headphones of 2018 and awarded them a coveted score of nine out of ten in our review, praising their noise-canceling capabilities and plush comfort.

In fact, the noise-canceling on the WH-1000XM3 is so advanced that it can not only cancel out static sound coming from vehicles, but also noises commonly heard in an office environment — like the bellowing voice of a six-foot-six male coworker.

The sound isn’t half bad, either. “Studio recordings sound intimate and impeccably produced, as they should, while live music recordings sound wide, expansive, and highly immersive,” noted our Senior Editor Caleb Denison in our full review.

Being wireless, the WH-1000XM3 does have to be charged. But you should be able to use them for around 30 hours (no, that wasn’t a typo) before having to plug them into an outlet — and that’s with Bluetooth and noise-canceling turned on.

1 of 10
Sony WH-1000XM3 Best headphones 2018
Sony-WH-1000X-M3
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends
Sony-WH-1000X-M3
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends
sony wh-1000x headphones right cup profile
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends
sony wh1000xm3 wireless noise canceling headphones hands on revew wh 1000x feat
sony wh-1000x headphones full
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends
sony wh-1000x headphones full angle
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends
sony wh-1000x headphones ports buttons
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends
sony wh-1000x headphones cup detail
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends
sony wh-1000x headphones folding
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

The cans are also crammed full of useful features, like the option to cup your hand over the right earcup to pause music and allow sound from the surrounding area to seep in so you can hear your travel partner, office mate, or airline attendant.

There’s even a companion Headphones Connect application for Android and iOS that lets you alter the strength of the noise-canceling and tweak all the different levels, including bass and treble, as well as the direction of the audio.

We’d recommend the Sony WH-1000XM3 even if they weren’t on sale, so we’d urge you not to pass on the chance to snag this fantastic pair of headphones on the cheap. You really won’t find a better blend of performance, features, and comfort.

If you’re looking for something a little different, check out our list of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market. A word of warning, though: The Sony WH-1000XM3 came in first and, again, at $280 they really are a must-have.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best sound machines to help you fall (and stay) asleep
ROKit One dumb phones
Deals

Keep it simple: These ROKit phones are perfect for kids and seniors

In a market dominated by smartphones, "dumb" phones still have their fans. Simple, pocket-friendly mobiles like the dual-sim ROKit One phones are a great choice for kids, seniors, and travelers, and at $35 to $40, they're supremely…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon deal on panasonic beard trimmer featured
Smart Home

Amazon drops price of Panasonic’s Beard and Body Trimmer by a whopping 40%

Amazon is offering a 40% off deal on Panasonic's ER-GB80-S beard and body trimmer, which boasts stainless steel blades -- perfect for those with allergies -- set at a 45-degree angle to ensure the best cut.
Posted By Steve Anderson
best laptop deals chromebook featured
Computing

The Dell XPS 13 headlines the best laptop deals for May 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
lg 4k tv deal uk6090pua best buy led 50inch
Deals

This 50-inch LG 4K TV is a must-have at $300, the lowest price yet for its size

There’s never been a better time to upgrade to a 4K TV, and that’s because Best Buy has slashed $50 off one of LG’s most popular 50-inch models.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Apple AirPods
Apple

AirPods deal alert: Apple’s latest wireless earphones are at their lowest price

Apple just refreshed its AirPods, making an solid product even better. The newest AirPods make the case chargeable using Qi charging, always-on Siri, and better Bluetooth connectivity. While they're out of stock on Amazon, you can order now…
Posted By Ed Oswald
GoPro Fusion review
Deals

Looking for an action camera this summer? Best Buy halves price of GoPro Fusion

Looking for a great action camera? Best Buy's got a killer sale on the GoPro Fusion 360-degree action camera, a device we think is the future of 360-degree video. Normally $600, Best Buy has it on sale for half the normal price.
Posted By Ed Oswald
beats pill plus bluetooth speaker sale amazon
Deals

Looking for a Bluetooth speaker? The Beats Pill Plus is less than $115 on Amazon

Looking for a Bluetooth speaker to take with you on your hikes, picnics, and trips to the beach this summer? Well, look no further — Amazon has shaved $66 off of the Beats Pill Plus.
Posted By Josh Levenson
REI Anniversary Sale Garmin deals
Deals

REI Anniversary Sale: Save big on these awesome Garmin smartwatches

If you’re in the market for a full-featured smartwatch that can do double duty as a detailed fitness tracker, look no further: For its Anniversary Sale, REI is offering savings of up to $150 on a few of the best Garmin fitness watches.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

Take a gander at the best 4K smart TV deals for May 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
google chromecast versus echo show
Deals

Looking for a smart speaker? Grab the first-generation Echo Show for only $90

Looking for a video-enabled Alexa device, but those high price tags scare you? If you don't mind the less sleek look of the first generation Echo Show, then Woot's latest electronics deal is one you don't want to miss: they're brand new…
Posted By Ed Oswald
best hiking backpacks osprey stratos 24 lifestyle
Deals

REI Anniversary Sale: Big price cuts on Patagonia, Osprey, and The North Face

The REI Anniversary Sale has big bargains on great equipment from brand names like Osprey, Patagonia, and the North Face right now. We’ve smoked out some of the best deals of the bunch that can save you cash on backpacks, jackets, and…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best sound machines for sleep benjamin combs 28896 unsplash
Deals

The best sound machines to help you fall (and stay) asleep

Whether you find that you sleep better with white noise, rain sounds, or deep sleep music, there’s a sound machine on the market that will be able to help you catch more z’s in no time at all.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
shark ion r85 robot vacuum black friday amazon
Smart Home

Grab a free upright vac to go with your Shark Ion robot vacuum

For those who haven't started spring cleaning, Shark's latest vacuum deal lets shoppers get hands on an ION Robot Vacuum and a regular vacuum too.
Posted By Steve Anderson