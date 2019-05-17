The best wireless noise-canceling headphones are now on sale

Share

In need of a reliable set of noise-canceling wireless headphones? You’ve come to the right place — Drop has knocked a cool $70 off the Sony WH-1000XM3, dropping (pun intended) the price of the cans from $350 down to a healthier $280.

We here at Digital Trends are massive fans of the WH-1000XM3, so much so we named them the best headphones of 2018 and awarded them a coveted score of nine out of ten in our review, praising their noise-canceling capabilities and plush comfort.

In fact, the noise-canceling on the WH-1000XM3 is so advanced that it can not only cancel out static sound coming from vehicles, but also noises commonly heard in an office environment — like the bellowing voice of a six-foot-six male coworker.

The sound isn’t half bad, either. “Studio recordings sound intimate and impeccably produced, as they should, while live music recordings sound wide, expansive, and highly immersive,” noted our Senior Editor Caleb Denison in our full review.

Being wireless, the WH-1000XM3 does have to be charged. But you should be able to use them for around 30 hours (no, that wasn’t a typo) before having to plug them into an outlet — and that’s with Bluetooth and noise-canceling turned on.

The cans are also crammed full of useful features, like the option to cup your hand over the right earcup to pause music and allow sound from the surrounding area to seep in so you can hear your travel partner, office mate, or airline attendant.

There’s even a companion Headphones Connect application for Android and iOS that lets you alter the strength of the noise-canceling and tweak all the different levels, including bass and treble, as well as the direction of the audio.

We’d recommend the Sony WH-1000XM3 even if they weren’t on sale, so we’d urge you not to pass on the chance to snag this fantastic pair of headphones on the cheap. You really won’t find a better blend of performance, features, and comfort.

If you’re looking for something a little different, check out our list of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market. A word of warning, though: The Sony WH-1000XM3 came in first and, again, at $280 they really are a must-have.