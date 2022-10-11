Sony WH-1000XM5 are $50 off in the Best Buy Prime Day sale

Amazon brought back Prime Day deals with its Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which is being called the October Prime Day, and so rival retailers like Best Buy have responded with sales of their own. This is great news for shoppers who are planning to buy new headphones, especially since the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones have been included in the ongoing Best Buy Prime Day deals with a $50 discount. They’re yours for $350 instead of their original price of $400, but there’s not much time left on the offer so you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of it.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones

With their claim to the top spot of Digital Trends’ best headphones, you know you’ll get amazing quality when you buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. They offer active noise cancellation with multiple microphones that block external sounds, so you can focus on whatever you’re watching or listening to as there will be no distractions. The headphones also enable crystal clear hands-free calling with the help of their Precise Voice Pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing. The Speak to Chat feature automatically stops your music and lets in ambient sound whenever you are in a conversation so that you don’t have to take off the headphones. In terms of battery life, the Sony WH-1000XM5 can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, and can replenish up to 3 hours of usage after just 3 minutes of charging.

Between the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Sony WH-1000XM4, the latest version of the wireless headphones is the recommended purchase if you have the budget because of their lighter weight, new synthetic leather that improves comfort for longer use, improved quick charging capability, superior noise-canceling performance, and better sound and call quality.

One of the top Prime Day headphones deals currently available is from Best Buy, which is offering a $50 discount for the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. You’ll only have to pay $350 for them, instead of their sticker price of $400. While there’s still some time left before the offer expires, there’s a chance that it ends early because stocks get depleted, so it’s highly recommended that you click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to be able to take advantage of this bargain price from Best Buy.

Editors' Recommendations