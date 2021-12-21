Nowadays, noise-canceling headphones are a must-have item, especially if you’re frequently in noisy spaces like coffee shops, public transport, or parks. They also come in handy if there’s noise near your home, like if the road outside of your house is undergoing renovation. However, the best noise-canceling headphone deals can get quite expensive. This is especially true if you’re looking for a pair from a reputable brand, like Sony headphone deals. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share this fantastic deal on Walmart that cuts the price of the Sony WHCH710N Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Headphones from $200 down to just $98, which is a discount of $102. Keep reading to learn why that price is an absolute steal.

The Sony WCHN710N are budget over-ear wireless headphones that offer many of the best features found in Sony’s more expensive pairs, such as the Sony WH-1000XM4, while coming in at a fraction of the price. Their biggest selling point is Sony’s industry-leading noise cancellation technology, which it has perfected across its entire range of devices. That’s why you’ll find Sony at the top of our list of the best noise-canceling headphones for 2021. This pair is equipped with Dual Noise Sensor technology that automatically adjusts to your environment. If the noise around you is particularly loud, then the noise-cancellation will work extra hard to block out all that extraneous audio.

As a pair of daily-driver wireless headphones, the WCHN710N are an absolute gem. They’re equipped with 30mm driver units that provide plenty of detail, along with a balanced sound profile that sounds good for all kinds of musical genres. They’re also remarkably comfortable, which is a perfect pair to the 35-hour battery life that lets you use it for days on end. They connect to your devices via Bluetooth, making for quick and easy pairing to your smartphone. There’s also a built-in microphone and voice assistant compatibility, so you can make and answer calls without ever having to pull out your phone from your pocket. When combined with the powerful active noise-canceling technology, you’ll be able to make quick work calls while you’re on a plane or train.

At this price, the WCHN710N is a no-brainer if you’re looking for a pair of wireless headphones for under $100. You can pick up these headphones for just $98 right now at Walmart. That’s a savings of $102 from the regular price tag of $200. If these seem like the perfect headphones for you, hit that Buy Now button before this deal ends!

