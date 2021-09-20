Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re keen to buy a new 4K TV right now, it’s possible to buy a huge 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $550 at Walmart. A savings of $150, if you’re looking for the biggest 4K TV in this price range, you can’t go wrong with this TV. From a highly reputable brand and offering some great smart features, you won’t be disappointed by it. You will be disappointed if you wait too long though as stock is sure to be limited at this price and you won’t want to miss out.

Coming from one of the best TV brands in this price range, the TCL 70-inch 4K TV offers a lot of the features you’d expect from the best 4K TVs currently out there. Besides the stunning 4K resolution and HDR that means bright and accurate colors at all times, it also utilizes Dolby Digital+ Audio Technology so it sounds pretty good, too.

Other features include a highly customizable home screen that’s tailored specifically for you and know exactly what to recommend next, thousands of streaming apps, Chromecast built-in so you can easily cast movies, shows, and photos from your Android or iOS device to your TV, and even Google Assistant support. The latter is great if you want to control your TV with your voice but it also allows you to control your smart home setup, too, ensuring full control of everything going on around you.

With multiple HDMI inputs and all the features you could need, the TCL 70-inch 4K TV is a great bet for anyone looking for a huge screen, useful features, and all at a great price. Normally $700, it’s down to just $550 at Walmart representing a pretty sweet price cut of $150. Snap it up now while it’s on sale.

