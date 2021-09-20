  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you’re keen to buy a new 4K TV right now, it’s possible to buy a huge 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $550 at Walmart. A savings of $150, if you’re looking for the biggest 4K TV in this price range, you can’t go wrong with this TV. From a highly reputable brand and offering some great smart features, you won’t be disappointed by it. You will be disappointed if you wait too long though as stock is sure to be limited at this price and you won’t want to miss out.

Coming from one of the best TV brands in this price range, the TCL 70-inch 4K TV offers a lot of the features you’d expect from the best 4K TVs currently out there. Besides the stunning 4K resolution and HDR that means bright and accurate colors at all times, it also utilizes Dolby Digital+ Audio Technology so it sounds pretty good, too.

Other features include a highly customizable home screen that’s tailored specifically for you and know exactly what to recommend next, thousands of streaming apps, Chromecast built-in so you can easily cast movies, shows, and photos from your Android or iOS device to your TV, and even Google Assistant support. The latter is great if you want to control your TV with your voice but it also allows you to control your smart home setup, too, ensuring full control of everything going on around you.

With multiple HDMI inputs and all the features you could need, the TCL 70-inch 4K TV is a great bet for anyone looking for a huge screen, useful features, and all at a great price. Normally $700, it’s down to just $550 at Walmart representing a pretty sweet price cut of $150. Snap it up now while it’s on sale.

More TV deals

There are plenty of other awesome 4K TV deals if this one doesn’t tempt you from budget-priced HD sets to the latest in OLED or QLED technology. Deals also include a wealth of 70-inch TV deals along with all the best Walmart TV deals so there’s something for everyone regardless of your budget or size requirements.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$800 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch LG 80 Series $K TV Bundle

$1,199 $1,430
For those who love streaming and want everything in one convenient purchase, this bundle contains a mount, surge adapter, and streaming card as well as a great 75-inch TV. more
Buy at Walmart

70-inch LG 70UP7070PUE 4K TV Bundle

$999 $1,239
Get a handy bundle including a soundbar, mount, cables, surge protector, and streaming card as well as a beautiful 70-inch TV to start streaming right away. more
Buy at Walmart

75-inch Sony Bravia XR 8K TV

$7,000 $8,000
Sony's popular Bravia TV offer features like upscaling, a fast processor, integration with Google TV, and support for a slim wall mount for a sleek and elegant look. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch LG Class 99 Series Mini-LED 8K TV

$2,500 $3,500
If you enjoy the brightness of an LED display but you want higher resolution than your average 4K TV, this option from LG has 8K resolution and Mini-LED technology for a brighter image. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Vizio P-series QLED 4K TV

$1,900 $2,200
With its top of the line P series, Vizio offers this bright, colorful QLED TV with its Quantum Color engine boosting the colors even more and providing deep, dark blacks for contrast. more
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

