With bigger television sets, you can make your own theater-like experience in the comfort of your living room. But of course, attached to this is usually a hefty price tag. To give you more affordable 4K TV with a size that you wish for, Amazon is dropping the prices of the previous models of the TCL 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TVs by up to 45% for its upcoming Labor Day Sale. Check them out here to know more.

TCL 4-SERIES 65-INCH 4K ULTRA HD ROKU SMART LED TV (2017 MODEL) – $550 (45% OFF)

It may be an older version, but the TCL 4-Series 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV still packs a punch. This 2017 model boasts its Roku TV smart functionality, giving you access to more than 4,000 channels with over 500,000 movies and TV series. You can watch your favorite shows with life-like images and crisp details, thanks to its high dynamic range (HDR10) functionality. Pairing it with the TV’s 4K Ultra HD capability and you’ll have a stunning picture clarity with striking colors and contrast.

The TCL 65S405 has a sleek, modern design that will easily adapt to your room’s aesthetics. With its intuitive interface, you can control everything from streaming channels and cable TV and on to your game consoles using just a single remote. This simple Roku TV remote has a limited number of buttons to help you navigate much easier.

While it normally retails at $1,000, Amazon cut 45% off its price so you can bring it home now for only $550 and save $450 during the Labor Day sale.

TCL 6-SERIES 65-INCH 4K ULTRA HD ROKU SMART LED TV (2018 MODEL) – $950 (27% OFF)

For more advanced features compared to the 4-Series model, the TCL 6-Series 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV is your best pick. It is packed with the famous Dolby Vision HDR imaging with Contrast Control Zone technology that optimizes the image to give greater contrast between light and dark areas. It also has the iPQ Engine for accurate color replication and the HDR Pro Gamma for a dazzling HDR display in any settings.

The Roku OS gives seamless control to all your other devices, including cable boxes, game consoles, Blu-Ray players, and more. It also has access to thousands of streaming channels, so you will not worry about running out of content to watch.

Don’t miss this fantastic offer from Amazon and grab the TCL 6-Series 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV for only $950 instead of $1,300, and enjoy a whopping $350 discount. Hurry and order yours while stock lasts.

