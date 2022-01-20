Best cheap Super Bowl TV deals under $500 at Walmart

Super Bowl LVI is less than a month away, which means football fans who are planning to watch from their living rooms are running out of time to upgrade their home theater setups in preparation for the big game. Fortunately, there are 4K TV deals that you can take advantage of right now, including 50-inch TV deals and 70-inch TV deals, depending on your available space.

You can start your search with Walmart TV deals, as the retailer is offering discounts on a wide range of TVs. If you see an offer that you like, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away to make sure that you don’t run out of stocks, and to get the TV delivered to your doorstep ahead of Super Bowl LVI. Here are some of the best options from Walmart right now, though you better hurry if you want to score one before the big game.

TCL 43-inch 4 Series 4K TV — $258, was $400

The TCL 4 Series 4K TV features a 43-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and high dynamic range technology, which will let you watch Super Bowl LVI with incredible detail. The 4K TV comes with four HDMI inputs, including one eARC, so you can connect what you buy from soundbar deals for better audio of the big game. Like the best 4K TVs, the TCL 4 Series 4K TV is also a smart TV that runs on the Roku TV platform. You can purchase the 43-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV from Walmart with a $142 discount, lowering its price to $258 from its original price of $400.

TCL 50-inch 4 Series 4K TV — $298, was $450

If you want a slightly larger screen than the 43-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV, then you should go for the 50-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV. It offers the same features as its smaller counterpart, but the bigger display will let you better appreciate Super Bowl LVI. The 50-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV is available from Walmart for just $298, after a $152 discount to its original price of $450.

TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K TV — $319, was $358

If you go through Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy and you find out that you’re good going bigger than a 50-inch TV, you should consider buying the 55-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV. With the same features as its 43-inch and 50-inch counterparts, this 4K TV gives you the best chance of an immersive viewing experience while watching Super Bowl LVI. Walmart is selling the 55-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV at $39 off, lowering its price to just $319.

Samsung 50-inch 7 Series 4K TV — $398, was $478

The Samsung 7 Series 4K TV comes with a 50-inch screen, also with 4K Ultra HD resolution and high dynamic range technology, and it’s powered by Samsung Crystal Processor 4K, which upscales the resolution of everything that you watch into near-4K quality. You’ll be able to consume content from your favorite streaming services with this smart TV, which runs on Samsung’s Tizen platform. Get ready for Super Bowl LVI with the 50-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV, which is available on Amazon for $398 after an $80 discount to its original price of $478.

Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K TV — $448, was $498

Walmart’s discounts will let you afford TVs that were previously beyond your budget, which includes this 65-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV. In addition to 4K Ultra HD resolution and high dynamic range technology, the TV also features Motion Rate 120, which makes it easier for you to follow action-packed sequences on the screen. The TV runs on the Roku TV operating system and works with Google Assistant to enable voice commands. You’ll immensely enjoy Super Bowl LVI if you watch on the 65-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV, which Walmart is selling for just $448 after a $50 discount to its original price of $498.

