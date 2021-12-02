This 58-inch TV is under $350 at Walmart for Cyber Week 2021

Looking to make a significant upgrade to your home theater setup but missed all of the best Cyber Monday deals that just happened? Don’t worry, because one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals is still around right now at Walmart. You can pick up this stunning 58-inch Hisense 4K TV for just $338, which is a massive $88 off the original price of $426. If this seems like the perfect TV for you, shop right now. Cyber Monday ended earlier this week, but if this deal is still around, there’s a chance that someone made a mistake by leaving it up. There’s no telling when this deal will end, so don’t miss out on this chance to get this discount!

While it’s not exactly one of the best TVs for 2021, this 58-inch Hisense 4K TV is still a fantastic unit that offers spectacular price-to-performance. As soon as you get this big TV in your living room, you’ll be immediately taken aback by how good the 4K panel looks. It has over 8.3 million pixels and is powered by a full-array LED backlight that ensures you get sharp, vivid, and high-contrast images. There’s also Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, a feature frequently found in many TVs that are much more expensive than this one. These video formats allow this TV to display content in high dynamic range, letting it capture an extensive range of colors to make content much more cinematic-looking and true to life.

This Hisense 58-inch TV is an absolute beast at delivering you the content that you want to watch. It’s equipped with a built-in Roku, so you’ll have access to nearly every streaming application under the sun, including Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and Prime Video. You also get access to tons of streaming channels with Roku TV. If you want to add your content sources, you can plug in a cable box, gaming console, or set-top box using one of the HDMI ports. Speaking of gaming consoles, there’s an automatic game mode that reduces input lag and improves smoothness to ensure that what you’re doing on your controller is immediately visible on the screen.

If you enjoy watching sports and action movies at home, you’ll appreciate Motion Rate 120. It’s an image-processing technology that smoothens out the frames, giving you a fluid, immersive viewing experience when you’re watching something fast-paced. This Hisense 4K TV also has terrific audio support. If you plan to use the built-in speakers, this TV is equipped with DTS Studio Sound that simulates a surround sound experience. You can also easily connect it to an external soundbar or audio setup.

This TV is also designed for the smart age. You can connect it with your existing Google Home or Amazon Alexa setup, giving you the ability to take control of your TV’s OS using voice commands. You can even access smart home features through the TV itself. Overall, this Hisense 4K TV offers top-end features at an unbeatable value. It’s the perfect big-screen addition to your living room. As soon as you start watching your favorite shows on this amazing 4K screen, you’ll never be able to go back to 1080p again.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations