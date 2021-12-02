Quite a few of the best Cyber Monday deals are still available, but who knows for how long. Over 100 are still live, but while the collection is plentiful, this next deal was worth singling out. Right now, Walmart is offering the Vizio 65-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV for $500 with free shipping. That discount is good for $98 off the full price. However, availability is limited, and the deal isn’t available in some locations, so if you find it’s in stock near you, we recommend ordering as soon as possible. Keep reading for more about this Vizio Smart TV below.

This 65-inch Vizio SmartCast TV has a lot to love about it. The 4K Ultra HD resolution, combined with the Vizio IQ active 4K HDR processor, means all content is upscaled for a beautiful picture. What’s more, the Vizio SmartCast platform offers streaming right out of the box, with all of your favorite apps and services, like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more. The WatchFree+ service is included, as well, and works like cable TV, offering free programming with hundreds of live TV channels featuring sports, news, TV shows, movies, and beyond.

Apple AirPlay and Chromecast are built in so you can mirror your phone screen on the TV to share photos or media. Plus, the Vizio voice system with a voice-enabled remote allows you to search for content, control playback, and interact with connected devices using voice commands. A USB multimedia port allows you to share media just by plugging in a flash drive or similar storage device. Furthermore, Quick Start mode — when enabled — will start up the TV in seconds using voice commands or exclusive buttons.

Of course, all of these features combined make for one of the most versatile and convenient entertainment experiences Vizio offers. It can serve as the center of your smart home, too, integrating with various platforms like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit. Control your connected devices right from your TV, including lights, smart-home tech, and so much more. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better TV, even on the comprehensive list of Cyber Monday TV deals, many of which are still live.

Outside of the holiday sales, this 65-inch Vizio Smart TV would cost $598 or more. Right now, it’s just $500 with free shipping, in select locations, at Walmart for Cyber Week. The deal is already unavailable in certain areas, so it will be all gone soon. Act fast if you want one.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations