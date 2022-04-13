If you’re planning to splurge on TV deals, then you might as well shell out for the biggest display that your budget allows. You may even be able to bring the theater experience into your living room through the massive screens that are available in these 75-inch TV deals. Check out this $150 discount as part of Best Buy TV deals for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, bringing its price down to $750 from its original price of $900.

The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV features a 75-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution plus support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, which provides a much more impressive boost to the overall picture quality compared to resolution alone, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide. Our guide on what size TV to buy will let you know if the 75-inch display fits your available space, and if it does, you’ll enjoy the clear details and lifelike colors while watching on the bezel-less screen.

Like the best TVs, the Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV is a smart TV that’s powered by Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which grants access to your favorite streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. The TV also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, which can activate Amazon’s Alexa with voice commands for functions that include controlling playback, searching for content, and navigating menus. For gamers, you can activate Game Mode for significantly reduced input lag from your controller’s button presses, which may be the advantage that you need to dominate boss fights and win in online multiplayer matches.

For those who’ve always wanted to upgrade their home theater setup with a massive display, here’s your chance to purchase the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV at a nice discount. It’s available from Best Buy for $750, after a $150 reduction to its original price of $900. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so you don’t have time to waste if you want to avail it. Click that Buy Now button immediately so that you can take advantage of this special offer for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations