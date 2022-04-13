 Skip to main content
  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This 75-inch TV is on sale for only $750 at Best Buy today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Toshiba M-Series 4K Fire TV.
Toshiba

If you’re planning to splurge on TV deals, then you might as well shell out for the biggest display that your budget allows. You may even be able to bring the theater experience into your living room through the massive screens that are available in these 75-inch TV deals. Check out this $150 discount as part of Best Buy TV deals for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, bringing its price down to $750 from its original price of $900.

The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV features a 75-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution plus support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, which provides a much more impressive boost to the overall picture quality compared to resolution alone, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide. Our guide on what size TV to buy will let you know if the 75-inch display fits your available space, and if it does, you’ll enjoy the clear details and lifelike colors while watching on the bezel-less screen.

Like the best TVs, the Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV is a smart TV that’s powered by Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which grants access to your favorite streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. The TV also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, which can activate Amazon’s Alexa with voice commands for functions that include controlling playback, searching for content, and navigating menus. For gamers, you can activate Game Mode for significantly reduced input lag from your controller’s button presses, which may be the advantage that you need to dominate boss fights and win in online multiplayer matches.

For those who’ve always wanted to upgrade their home theater setup with a massive display, here’s your chance to purchase the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV at a nice discount. It’s available from Best Buy for $750, after a $150 reduction to its original price of $900. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so you don’t have time to waste if you want to avail it. Click that Buy Now button immediately so that you can take advantage of this special offer for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

How to clean up your keywords and refresh your SEO strategy

how to clean up your keywords and refresh seo strategy semrush logo feature image large

The best mesh Wi-Fi systems for 2022

modem vs. router

AMD Ryzen 7000 could offer next-level overclocking ability

Ryzen 7000 CPU at CES 2022.

Best Garmin watch deals for April 2022

An orange Garmin Instinct smartwatch being shown on a wrist.

Best Kindle deals and sales for April 2022

Reading a Kindle Paperwhite in van

Need a new laptop for school or work? Don’t miss this insane deal

best laptop deals dell inspiron 15 7000 01

Best cheap Fitbit deals for April 2022

fitbit versa review version 1522045407 full 19

Best air purifier deals for April 2022

A Germ Guardian purifier placed on a living room floor.

Best oven deals for April 2022

cooking on the frigidaire gallery fgif3036tf induction range self cleaning oven 1

Best Ring Video Doorbell deals for April 2022

amazon deals ring video doorbells security cameras with echo dot doorbell pro

Save $600 on this best-selling Alienware gaming PC today

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop PC tower in front of a backdrop of a fantasy game scene of a castle on fire.

Best cheap space heater deals for April 2022

Stay warm with space heaters

The best Wi-Fi 6 routers for 2022

The Nighthawk RAXE300 on a tabletop in a home.