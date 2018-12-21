Digital Trends
Maybe you’re stuck on a last-minute Christmas gift or are thinking about how to start 2019 on the right foot. New year, new you, right? Whatever your reason may be, now’s the perfect time to look into the opportunities online courses can provide you or a loved one. This week, Udemy is offering a huge selection of its courses for up to 90 percent off the original price. So whether you’ve always thought of improving your Photoshop skills, dabbling in a drawing course, or taking the next step in your career, you best believe there’s something for everyone.

Udemy has made a name for itself as a database of over 80,000 online courses available in over 50 languages. Once you order a course, you have access to it forever — no expiry date. The lessons are designed and taught by experts whose credentials you can review before ordering.

There’s a little bit of everything on Udemy, which makes sense when you consider the service has literally thousands of lessons available. Top categories include Development, Business, IT and Software, Design, Music and Photography, among others. Trending courses offer instruction on topics such as Google Analytics, public speaking, decluttering your space and even eSports! Suffice it to say, these aren’t classes you’ll find in your local community center. If you’re not sure where to start, you can always take a survey and Udemy will offer personalized recommendations based on your interests.

While these courses are usually available for about $200 (which is still a lot less than college tuition prices), you can currently enroll in a course for just $15. This is a great opportunity for young professionals, cash-strapped students, or someone hoping to gain new skills before changing career paths. But it’s also the perfect moment for anyone who’s wanted to pursue a creative passion, but didn’t know where to start. Starting to sound familiar?

Our Top Picks for Online Courses

It’s hard to choose from a library of over 80,000 options, but we’ve selected a few courses that we think Digital Trends readers will find particularly interesting. As mentioned, the range of courses go from creative to professional, with a few fun surprises in between. These are the ones that stood out to us and that also have top ratings on the site.

  • Photography Beginners: DSLR Photography Camera Settings: Did you or a loved one recently purchase a DSLR? Learn the ins and outs of using a high-quality digital camera with this course that comprises 29 lectures and 1.5 hours of instruction.
  • Artificial Intelligence A-Z™: Learn How To Build An AI: Design a virtual self-driving car, investigate the theories behind artificial intelligence, and even build your own A.I. This is an awesome choice for anyone interested in machine learning or the potential for A.I. in real-world applications.
  • Blockchain and Bitcoin Fundamentals: What even is a bitcoin, anyway? Impress your dinner guests at the next family function by taking this video course. Or, you know, get fabulously wealthy with your new knowledge. Up to you.
  • Complete Guitar System – Beginner to Advanced: New to guitar or just need a refresher? This is the course for you. Learn the basics of chords, scales, and guitar theory with this instrumental collection.
  • The Web Developer Bootcamp: HTML, CSS, JS, Node, OMG! Learn the fundamentals of web development with this popular course, which has over 365,6000 students enrolled.

Start Learning Today

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

