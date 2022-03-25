Save $100 on a 50-inch TV with this Vizio flash deal

If you think it’s finally time to upgrade your home theater setup, the good news is that you don’t have to empty your savings account because you can take advantage of retailers’ TV deals. It’s a daunting task to browse through all the offers that you can find online though. If you don’t know where to start, you might want to begin your search for your next TV with Sam’s Club, which is currently selling the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV with a $99 discount, which brings its price down to a more affordable $299 from its original price of $398.

Buy Now

The Vizio V-Series 4K TV provides immense value, with its 50-inch screen that features 4K UHD resolution for breathtaking detail and Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HLG support that boosts the brightness, contrast, and color of the content that you’re watching. HDR, or high dynamic range, offers a much more impressive improvement to overall picture quality than just resolution, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide, for an immersive viewing experience on the 50-inch display, if our guide on what size TV to buy shows that it will fit smoothly in your available area.

The best 4K TVs are smart TVs that provide easy access to your favorite streaming services, and the Vizio V-Series 4K TV does the same through its SmartCast platform. The TV also has built-in Chromecast and works with Apple’s AirPlay 2, so you can cast pictures and videos from your mobile devices to its 50-inch screen. For gamers, the 4K TV’s V-Gaming engine will make playing video games even more memorable with low input lag and variable refresh rates.

Breathe new life into your living room by investing in a new TV like the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. You can purchase it from Sam’s Club for just $299, after a $99 discount to its original price of $398. While there’s some time before the offer ends on April 3, we’re not sure if stocks will last that long as this may prove to be a very popular deal among shoppers. If you don’t want to miss out on this special offer for the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV, it’s highly recommended to click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations