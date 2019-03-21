Digital Trends
Walmart slashed prices of top robot vacuums from iRobot, Shark, Eufy, and Ecovacs just in time for Spring Cleaning season.  You’ll have to wash your windows, but with a Roomba, Ion, RoboVac, or Deebot on the job you can finally retire that old upright and let a robot vacuum take over floor-cleaning duty.

We’ve found Walmart’s best discounts for robot vacuums and put them all in one place. Whether you’re seeking robotic assistance for spring cleaning or just want a little extra help around the house, with these six deals you can save up to $180.

Roomba by iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum — $59 off

walmart slashes robot vacuum prices for irobot roomba shark ion by 680 1500x1000
With the iRobot Roomba 680, you can get super-organized and set up daily cleaning schedules for a week at a time.  Or, if planning ahead isn’t your idea of relaxed cleaning, you can push the Clean button on the top of the vac and let the Roomba do its thing. However you start it, iRobot’s 680 uses an onboard suite of sensors to move around and under furniture and avoid falling down stairs. While the robot vac takes care of navigation, it also cleans, using dual multi-surface brushes and an automatically adjusting cleaning head to adapt to floor surfaces from shiny flat flooring to carpeting. The Roomba 680 can even detect especially dirty areas to spend more time where it’s needed.

Usually $299, the Roomba 680 is just $240 during this sale. If you want a robot vacuum with power and self-direction that doesn’t require much if any configuration, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of an awesome price.

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum — $151 off

walmart slashes robot vacuum prices for irobot roomba shark ion 960 wi fi connected 1500x1000
If’ you’re looking for a premium model with enough bells and whistles to take over a full floor of your home, iRobot’s Wi-Fi connected Roomba 960 is a solid choice. Once it learns to navigate your home, the 960 heads out and doesn’t come back to its home station until it needs to recharge the battery — after which the very smart vac (ahem) picks up where it left off. This Roomba can run for up to 75 minutes per battery charge but will keep going after recharging till it finishes the job. The 960’s suction force is up to five times stronger than other robot vacuums, giving it the power to thoroughly clean a given area in less time. The Roomba 960 is Google Home and Amazon Echo compatible so that you can control it from any location.

Normally priced at $700, the iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum Wi-Fi Connected is just $549 during this spring cleaning sale. If you want an advanced system with outstanding device independence, take advantage of this hefty discount.

Shark ION RV750 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum — $104 off

walmart slashes robot vacuum prices for irobot roomba shark ion rv750 wi fi connected 1500x1000
The Shark Ion RV750 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum automatically adjusts its route to avoid obstacles while navigating your home’s floors. You can use the Alexa Shark Skill to schedule and manage the Ion RV750 via voice control or with your smartphone. The Shark Ion has dual edge-cleaning brushes, a low-profile design to clean under furniture, and self-cleaning technology to untangle string and long hair and fiber that wraps around the brush roll.

Instead of its regular $349 price, the Shark Ion RV750 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum is on sale for just $245. If you want a digital cleaning assistant, this is a super time to pick up a Shark at an attractive price.

Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum — $89 off

walmart slashes robot vacuum prices for irobot roomba shark ion eufy robovac 11c pet edition wi fi connected 1200x800
Got pets? Other robot vacuums claim to handle pet hair, fur, and the extra dirt that dogs and indoor/outdoor cats inevitably track in, but the Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum stakes its claim with its name. Boasting a hair-tangle-reducing brush roll and a motor that automatically increases suction power on carpeting, the RoboVac 11c Pet Edition can also take voice commands from Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You can set virtual boundaries so the vac won’t knock into water and food dishes and use any of four specialized modes for auto, edge, spot, and single-room cleaning.

Usually sold for $289, the Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum is just $200 this sale. If you need a pet-centric robot vacuum, this Eufy model is a solid candidate on sale at an attractive price.

Ecovacs DEEBOT N79 Robot Vacuum — $100 off

walmart slashes robot vacuum prices for irobot roomba shark ion ecovacs deebot n79 1200x800
The Ecovacs Deebot N79 Robot Vacuum uses proprietary Smart Motion technology with repetitive cleaning routes. Four cleaning modes include spot cleaning, single room mode, edge cleaning, and automatic mode, which sends the Deebot off on a self-directed cleaning tour of every area it can reach. Anti-drop sensors help it avoid tumbling down stairs. The Ecovacs iOS and Android-compatible smartphone app lets you schedule cleaning in advance and manage battery power and accessory status. This Ecovas model, unlike the N79S, is not Alexa compatible.

Discounted from its typical $300 price, the Ecovacs Deebot N79 Robot Vacuum is just $200 for this sale. If you want an easy-to-use and highly adaptable robot vacuum at an aggressive price, take advantage of this sale.

ECOVACS DEEBOT DM88 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum and Mop — $180 off

walmart slashes robot vacuum prices for irobot roomba shark ion ecovacs deebot dm88 wi fi connected and mop 1200x800
The Ecovacs Deebot DM88 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum and Mop may leave you wondering why other brands don’t offer the same cleaning and vacuuming combination. The DM88 adds Alexa-voice command control to smartphone app management so you can choose which way you want to direct and monitor the multi-purpose cleaner’s work. Unlike the other units in this article, the Deebot DM88’s 5-stage cleaning cycle includes sweeping, lifting, vacuuming, mopping, and drying. The unit’s body has a water reservoir and a bucket section to hold accumulated dust and debris. If you have pets, you can remove the standard V-shaped brush for direct suction mode, to suck up hair and fur without tangling.

Ordinarily priced $380, Walmart dramatically reduced the Ecovacs Deebot DM88 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum and Mop price to $200 for this special sale. If you want a capable robot vacuum but also find the DM88’s mopping feature compelling, this is a super chance to employ a single robot to vacuum and clean your floors at a deep discount.

