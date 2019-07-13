Digital Trends
Ubisoft terminates player-made XP farming quests in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Aaron Mamiit
Ubisoft has banned quests made in the Story Creator Mode of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey that allow players to gain experience points without doing anything.

Story Creator Mode, which was launched last month, features a quest editor and a branching dialogue system so that players will be able to make their own stories within ancient Greece. Players will be able to upload their creations, and are able to play those made by others.

However, Ubisoft said that since the beta launch of Story Creator Mode, it has noticed a growing number of farming quests that exploit the tool in the name of massive amounts of experience points.

“These exploits risk jeopardizing the overall quality, integrity, and purpose of Story Creator Mode and results in less visibility for the creative, interesting and frankly fantastic community stories that have been published,” Ubisoft wrote in a post on the official forums for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

To fight against the XP farming quests, Ubisoft said that it will be implementing several fixes and adjustments, including changes to the terms of use of the Story Creator Mode to prevent players from publishing such stories.

Ubisoft will also remove XP farming quests from the automatic recommendation system of the Story Creator Mode, as well as hide reported stories. The publisher also warned that it will issue sanctions to players who will keep exploiting the tool by continuing to make such quests, though the kind of sanctions were not identified.

Ubisoft added that it will be implementing additional solutions to future updates for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, also without revealing further details on what players may expect in relation to the issue.

The creation of XP farming quests in Story Creator Mode was likely spurred by the game’s requirement of a massive amount of level grinding, which was one of the negative points in Digital Trends’ Assassin’s Creed Odyssey review. To continue with the main missions, players needed to gain levels by accomplishing side quests, which resulted in pacing issues that significantly diminished an otherwise impactful story.

Our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey leveling guide may not work as quickly as XP farming quests, but check it out for tips for beating the grind that don’t involve storylines that will get your sanctioned.

