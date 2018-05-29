‘Battlefield V’ minimum system requirements mirror those of ‘Battlefield 1’

Share

Just days after Dice confirmed a return to World War II in the oddly titled Battlefield V, the game’s Origin product page went live, giving us the upcoming shooter’s minimum PC system requirements.

Yes, it’s pretty early for system specs to be released, seeing as the game doesn’t launch until October 19. If you’re looking forward to Battlefield V, though, at least you have plenty of time to get your PC up to snuff. The minimum requirements mirror 2016’s Battlefield 1, which means they are quite demanding.

CPU: AMD FX-6350 or Intel Core i5 6600K

GPU: AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB

Memory: 8GB RAM

Hard drive: 50GB

DirectX: 11.0 compatible video card

While the graphics card requirement mirrors that of recent PC games such as Destiny 2, the CPU and RAM are on the high end of minimum specs, even for AAA games. If you’re a regular PC gamer, chances are your rig meets the requirements, but remember, getting ideal performance will require more than the minimum.

Although the recommended specs are not available at this time, it’s probably safe to say that they will fall somewhere close to Battlefield 1‘s. The World War I shooter asked players to have an AMD FX 8350 Wraith or Intel Core i7 4790 processor, an AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB video card, and a whopping 16GB of RAM.

From what we’ve seen so far, Battlefield V is a visual marvel, much like Battlefield 1. Hence the lofty PC requirements.

Battlefield V‘s return to World War II is probably a safe choice since historical shooters are in vogue again, but Dice isn’t confining itself to the time period. The game will emphasize character customization and a progression system that abandons both loot boxes and an expansion pass. Instead, all post-launch content will be released for free for all players. Dice wants players to work as a squad and stick together more so than ever before. Obviously influenced by Fortnite, players can even build structures for cover. And unlike the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Battlefield V will have a single-player campaign.

Battlefield V launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 19. Expect to learn more about the game at E3 in June.