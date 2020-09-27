  1. Gaming

Leaked images reportedly reveal first look at Bethesda’s Starfield

By

Images from Starfield, Bethesda’s first new IP in more than two decades, have reportedly leaked, for the first look into the upcoming RPG.

Not much is known about Starfield, which was revealed by Bethesda at E3 2018, aside from the fact that the RPG will take place in space. The leaked images, which appeared on Imgur, have been shared on various social media platforms.

So allegedly, these are leaked images from Bethesda&#39;s upcoming Starfield.

The logo on the astronaut&#39;s space suit matches the logo shown in the teaser trailer.

Take this with a grain of salt though! #Starfield #Rumor pic.twitter.com/sDOHHayLwY

&mdash; Okami (@Okami13_) September 26, 2020

The image of the spacecraft is very detailed, which may mean that it is the player’s ship, while the image of the gauge apparently shows oxygen and gravity, among other things.

The third image, meanwhile, may be the first look at Starfield gameplay. The gauge from one of the images is seen in the lower left, with the onscreen character wearing a spacesuit and what appears to be a jetpack. Health and stamina bars are seen at the lower right, on top of what looks like weapon and ammo trackers.

It remains to be seen if the leaked images are real, but according to gaming news channel Skullzi, they were from an early build of Starfield.

BREAKING NEWS:
I can now say confidently that an anonymous source contacted me and verified that the recent leak is indeed real, and the images came from an early build of Starfield from 2018!

&mdash; SKULLZI ???????? (@SkullziTV) September 26, 2020

Digital Trends has reached out to Bethesda to try to confirm the authenticity of the images, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Starfield as Xbox Series X exclusive?

Microsoft recently acquired Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion, for the priciest acquisition in U.S. video game history.

The deal will likely make current Bethesda projects such as The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield timed exclusives for the Xbox Series X, if not full-on exclusives, giving Microsoft’s console a major weapon against rival PlayStation 5. The studio, however, has not formally announced the platforms where Starfield will be released.

