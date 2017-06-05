‘Non-game’ VR project based on ‘Breaking Bad’ is in the works at PlayStation

Why it matters to you While 'Better Call Saul' has kept 'Breaking Bad' fans engaged, the 'Breaking Bad' VR experience would give fans another take on the acclaimed original series.

If you’re itching to return to the rough edges of Albuquerque, New Mexico, a new collaboration between Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan and Sony’s PlayStation division will certainly be of interest to you. As reported by Variety, Gilligan and PlayStation are teaming up to create a virtual reality experience based on the acclaimed television series.

The project is described as a “non-game,” so don’t expect to play an interactive role cooking meth in Walter White’s lab. The VR experience will use game engine graphics rather than live-action 360 video, which is why Sony’s PlayStation team is on board to bring the project to realization. Sony was mum on talent attached to the project, so we don’t know if Breaking Bad lead actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their roles.

The intriguing project is still in the very early stages of development. A release window was not provided, but Sony confirmed that it won’t launch this year. Given that PlayStation is involved, it’s possible that the title will launch on PSVR. Exclusivity was not confirmed, though, so it’s possible that Breaking Bad VR could appear on the HTC Vive or Oculus Rift as well. We’ve reached out to Sony for clarification, and will update this story when we hear more.

Breaking Bad wrapped in 2013 after five seasons, and it’s unclear what direction the story for the VR title will take. Better Call Saul, a spinoff prequel set six years prior to the events of Breaking Bad and centered around lawyer Saul Goodman from the first series, is currently in its third season on AMC.

This wouldn’t be the first time Sony has created in-house non-video game content to merge with its PlayStation brand. An adaptation of the comic book series Powers became the first original PlayStation TV show in 2015. Powers ran for two seasons before Sony canceled it in August.