‘Devil May Cry’ director says new project is ‘going smoothly’ despite missing E3

Why it matters to you Hideaki Itsuno's pedigree means that gamers are eager to see what he's working on next, but it seems that Capcom is holding off on the big reveal.

Capcom certainly didn’t come to E3 empty-handed this year — between Monster Hunter World and Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite, the studio was showcasing some of its biggest franchises. However, one previously announced project that many fans were looking forward to seeing more of didn’t make the cut.

We’ve known for some time that Hideaki Itsuno is working on a brand new game, even thought details are very scarce. Itsuno is best known for his work as a director on several installments of the Devil May Cry series, as well as the cult favorite action RPG Dragon’s Dogma.

The developer tweeted about the project in January 2017, noting that little could be said about it at that time, but confirming its existence. While many suspected that we might see a reveal at E3 2017, the event came and went without so much of a mention of the title.

Sorry to not announce anything at E3.

Please wait as my project is progressing smoothly. E3は発表無しでゴメンなさい。プロジェクトは順調なので発表までお待ち下さい。 — Hideaki Itsuno (@tomqe) June 18, 2017

Over the weekend, Itsuno himself took to Twitter once again to offer an update to his fans. He acknowledged that people might have been disappointed not to see anything at E3, but reiterated that the project is making good progress, according to a report from IGN.

It remains to be seen whether Itsuno is working on a sequel to an existing franchise, or an entirely new IP. We’ve seen what he can do when he takes the reins of a series when he directed the excellent Devil May Cry 3, but the success of Dragon’s Dogma proves that he’s just as capable of carving out something wholly new that resonates with players.

Whatever he’s working on at the moment, it’s sure to be interesting, based on his previous output. It’s perhaps unwise to make any firm predictions since the game just ducked out on E3, but the Tokyo Game Show in September seems like the next possible opportunity for a reveal.