Kickstarter success ‘Divinity: Original Sin 2’ exits early access in September

Larian Studios revealed on Wednesday that Divinity: Original Sin 2, the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2014 RPG Divinity: Original Sin, will launch for PC on September 14.

According to the press release, “Divinity: Original Sin 2 promises a darker and more expansive story than its predecessor. Set a thousand years after the original, Divinity: Original Sin 2 puts players in the role of a renegade user of forbidden magic. Our heroes will decide who will be the next god of Rivellon and what that god will do with its powers.”

Players have already gotten a taste of Original Sin 2‘s story, as the first act has been playable via Steam Early Access since September. Alongside the release date announcement, Larian updated the early access version to include a few new areas and more options for creating characters. A sampling of Divinity: Original Sin 2‘s PvP mode, a new addition to the franchise, is also available for early access players.

Besides the grander story and PvP mode, the aspect of the sequel that fans are itching to get their hands on is the Game Master mode. Game Master mode is Larian’s ode to Dungeons & Dragons, allowing four players to set out and create their own adventure in Rivellon, while a fifth player serves as the Game Master, mirroring the role of D&D‘s Dungeon Master. Game Master mode will be available at launch.

For a relatively small studio like Larian, the amount of content packed into Divinity: Original Sin 2 is impressive in its own right. Originally announced in summer 2015, Divinity: Original Sin 2 far surpassed its Kickstarter goals by racking up more than $2 million in just 35 days.

As of now, Divinity: Original Sin 2 has only officially been confirmed for PC, but console versions are likely to arrive at a later date. The original launched on PC first in early 2014, but the enhanced version of the game also made its way onto PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October 2015.