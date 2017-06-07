Check out the star-studded lineup for the inaugural E3 Coliseum

E3 Coliseum will give extended looks at highly anticipated games, including Far Cry 5, the next Assassin's Creed, and many more.
E3 2017 is almost upon us, and it marks the first year that the annual gaming expo will be fully open to the public. To celebrate the fan-centric E3, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), as previously announced, will hold E3 Coliseum, a two-day event at The Novo in Los Angeles where creators will give fans behind-the-scenes looks at new and upcoming titles. A week ahead of the event, ESA announced that Geoff Keighley, creator of The Game Awards, will produce the two-day event that features 24 presentations.
Check out the schedule below. Keep in mind, if you are not attending E3, you can still catch some of panels and conversations on Facebook, but it is unclear which ones will be streamed at this time. Fans watching at home can also submit questions on Facebook during the Q&A sessions. All times listed are in Pacific Standard Time.
June 13
- God of War: Behind the Curtain (11 a.m. to 12 p.m.): God of War game director Cory Barlog and others at Sony Santa Monica will discuss the development of the game. The panel will be moderated by Michelle Morrow.
- Inside Bungie (12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.): Bungie CEO Pete Parsons will talk about the history of Bungie and Destiny 2 with WWE legend Big Show.
- World Builders (12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.): CEO of Nerdist Industries Chris Hardwick talks world building in entertainment with astrophysicist Neil Degrasse Tyson, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, Gearbox head Randy Pitchford, and 343 Industries head Kiki Wolfkill.
- Assassin’s Creed (1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.): Ubisoft discusses the next entry in its long-running franchise.
- What Game From E3 Will Make You the Next Online Gaming Superstar (2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.): Matthew Patrick, aka MatPat, from the popular YouTube channel The Game Theorists will ponder which games shown off at E3 will make the biggest mark with online content creators.
- Bethesda Softworks (2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.): Bethesda will show off a new title that will be announced during its press conference.
- Square Enix (3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.): Square Enix will have a live demonstration of a game that will be announced at one of the E3 press conferences.
- Epic Games (4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.): Epic Games will discuss its next release.
- Swing Behind the Scenes With the New Spider-Man for PS4 (4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.): Insomniac and Marvel will take the stage to discuss their collaboration on the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive.
- Project Scorpio: The Most Powerful Place to Create and Play (5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.): Microsoft will discuss how it created Project Scorpio while considering developers. Representatives from Turn 10 Studios and The Coalition will be on stage, and Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb will moderate.
- Jack Black in Conversation with Tim Schafer (6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Jack Black will sit down with Double Fine Productions founder Tim Schafer to discuss the long history of Schafer games, including the upcoming Psychonauts 2.
June 14
- New Realities: VR, AR, and Gaming (10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.): Will Smith of The Foo Show will talk with a number of people, including Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, to discuss emerging technologies.
- Sea of Thieves: Community Spirit (10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.): Representatives from Rare will talk Sea of Thieves and how Rare transitioned from a secretive studio to one that embraces its fans.
- Gaming Evolved: New Voices, New Visions (11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.): A discussion on how the ever-evolving video game industry will continue to bring in new and exciting voices.
- Crash Bandicoot Reunion (12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.): 21 years after Crash Bandicoot launched, members of the original development team, including Mark Cerny and Naughty Dog co-founders Andy Gavin and Jason Rubin, will discuss Crash’s influence on the industry.
- Mortal Kombat: Celebrating 25 Years (12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.): Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon will talk the evolution of the fighting game series and its impact on popular culture at large.
- Far Cry 5: A Trip to Hope County (1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.): Creative director Dan Hay and lead writer Drew Holmes will talk Far Cry 5.
- Call of Duty: WWII — Sledgehammer Games’ Journey Back to the Franchise’s Roots (2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.): Sledgehammer representatives will show off Call of Duty: WWII, including the campaign and multiplayer.
- Stories Across Screens (2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.): Better Call Saul executive producer Gennifer Hutchison will discuss how game writing influences TV and film. She will be joined by numerous game industry veterans, including Naughty Dog writer Josh Scherr.
- A Conversation with Hideo Kojima and Jordan Vogt-Roberts (3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.): Hideo Kojima and Skull: Kong Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts will discuss how video games and film intersect.
- The Indie Revolution (4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.): A discussion on indie games across multiple platforms with Brendan Greene, creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and others.
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War — A Behind-the-Scenes Look (5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.): Monolith Productions will have a live demonstration of Shadow of War and will be joined by Troy Baker, the voice of Talion.
- Square Enix (5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.): Square Enix will take the stage for a second time to discuss a newly announced game.
- A surprise discussion? (6 p.m. to ?): E3 Coliseum will end with a “surprise discussion with renowned figures.”