Check out the star-studded lineup for the inaugural E3 Coliseum

Why it matters to you E3 Coliseum will give extended looks at highly anticipated games, including Far Cry 5, the next Assassin's Creed, and many more.

E3 2017 is almost upon us, and it marks the first year that the annual gaming expo will be fully open to the public. To celebrate the fan-centric E3, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), as previously announced, will hold E3 Coliseum, a two-day event at The Novo in Los Angeles where creators will give fans behind-the-scenes looks at new and upcoming titles. A week ahead of the event, ESA announced that Geoff Keighley, creator of The Game Awards, will produce the two-day event that features 24 presentations.

Check out the schedule below. Keep in mind, if you are not attending E3, you can still catch some of panels and conversations on Facebook, but it is unclear which ones will be streamed at this time. Fans watching at home can also submit questions on Facebook during the Q&A sessions. All times listed are in Pacific Standard Time.

June 13

God of War: Behind the Curtain (11 a.m. to 12 p.m.): God of War game director Cory Barlog and others at Sony Santa Monica will discuss the development of the game. The panel will be moderated by Michelle Morrow.

Inside Bungie (12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.): Bungie CEO Pete Parsons will talk about the history of Bungie and Destiny 2 with WWE legend Big Show.

World Builders (12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.): CEO of Nerdist Industries Chris Hardwick talks world building in entertainment with astrophysicist Neil Degrasse Tyson, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, Gearbox head Randy Pitchford, and 343 Industries head Kiki Wolfkill.

Assassin’s Creed (1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.): Ubisoft discusses the next entry in its long-running franchise.

What Game From E3 Will Make You the Next Online Gaming Superstar (2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.): Matthew Patrick, aka MatPat, from the popular YouTube channel The Game Theorists will ponder which games shown off at E3 will make the biggest mark with online content creators.

Bethesda Softworks (2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.): Bethesda will show off a new title that will be announced during its press conference.

Square Enix (3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.): Square Enix will have a live demonstration of a game that will be announced at one of the E3 press conferences.

Epic Games (4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.): Epic Games will discuss its next release.

Swing Behind the Scenes With the New Spider-Man for PS4 (4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.): Insomniac and Marvel will take the stage to discuss their collaboration on the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Project Scorpio: The Most Powerful Place to Create and Play (5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.): Microsoft will discuss how it created Project Scorpio while considering developers. Representatives from Turn 10 Studios and The Coalition will be on stage, and Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb will moderate.

Jack Black in Conversation with Tim Schafer (6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Jack Black will sit down with Double Fine Productions founder Tim Schafer to discuss the long history of Schafer games, including the upcoming Psychonauts 2.

June 14