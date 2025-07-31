 Skip to main content
Everything announced at the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase July 2025: Monster Hunter, Ocotpath 0, and more

By
The Nintendo Direct showcase logo.
Nintendo

After the smash hit that was Donkey Kong Bananza earlier this month, it wasn’t long before rumors started bubbling up about a new Nintendo Direct. Nintendo confirmed the Partner Showcase just yesterday, giving us only about 24 hours to ruminate and speculate on what could be shown. True to its word, there were no announcements or updates on any Nintendo games, but we were still treated to a new Monster Hunter, two new HD-2D Square Enix titles, and even a Legend of Zelda game. Check out all the announcements below.

Capcom revealed a new Monster Hunter coming next year

Capcom opened the show with a huge franchise returning to the Switch 2. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection features a new Rathalos rider coming in 2026.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment looks epic

A new trailer for the next entry in the Musou spinoff of the Zelda franchise, Age of Imprisonment. Featuring new characters to cleave through mobs with, this trailer hints at a lot more story to add to the lore. There’s still no firm release date for this game.

Chronos: New Dawn brings the terror to Switch 2

The atmospheric time-traveling horror adventure Chronos: New Dawn can be played on the go so you can bring the scares on the go. Featuring third-person combat against mutating and evolving enemies, as well as your own sanity, this game is shrouded in mystery. It will launch on September 5 this year.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales looks like another HD-2D hit with a demo out now

Square Enix revealed a new HD-2D action RPG featuring Elliot investigating a dangerous force threatening his kingdom. Battles aren’t turn-based, but played in real time on the field using swords, bows, chains and sickles, and others that can be upgraded. Your main companion helps in battle and puzzles either alone or in co-op. It will launch sometime next year, but you can play a demo today.

Octopath Traveler 0 ends the show on a bang

If Elliot got you yearning for the original HD-2D game, Square Enix doubled down and announced Octopath Traveler 0, a prequel that has the same amazing visuals but retains the classic turn-based combat. It will come to Switch 2 on December 4.

Every other announcement

  • Once Upon a Katamari is a new entry coming to the Switch 2 with new items and multiplayer modes on October 24.
  • Just Dance 2026 Edition features 40 new tracks, including Smash Mouth and One Republic, and a Party Mode. It will release on October 14.
  • Dragon Ball Sparking Zero will hit both the Switch and Switch 2, which add motion controls. Grab it on November 14.
  • The classic Plants Vs. Zombies Replanted is back with a fresh remake that includes a new co-op mode.
  • FC26 is a big score for the Switch and Switch 2 soccer fans this September.
  • Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac finds its way to the Switch family of consoles this September.
  • Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles was already revealed for PS5, but will be right at home on the Switch and Switch 2. It is available on September 30.
  • Persona 3 Reload comes to Switch and Switch 2 October 23.
  • Madden NFL 26 touches down on the Switch 2 on August 14.
  • The cozy indie camping game, Chillin’ by the Fire, lets you relax by the fire and make s’mores today.
  • Apex Legends is finally getting a Switch 2 port for some battle royale fun on August 5.
  • Hela is a cute mouse adventure game featuring a frog you wear as a backpack. Check it out sometime in 2026.
  • Star Wars Outlaws brings an entire galaxy into the palm of your hands. Start a life of crime on September 4.
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2 and Kiwami keep the Yakuza train going on the Switch 2 with this stellar remake of the first and second games. It launches on November 13.
  • A sizzle reel showed off a ton of ports and previously announced games coming to Switch 2, such as Borderlands 4, Shinaboi: Art of Vengeance, and more.
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
