If you love Astro Bot, try this excellent new platformer next

Luna and Pablo pose together in Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines.
Super Rare Originals

I don’t know about you, but Astro Bot has gotten me in the mood to play more platformers. I’d forgotten how joyful a colorful adventure like that can be if it’s expertly crafted. There are plenty of games you can play if you want to scratch that itch, like this year’s Penny’s Big Breakaway or a selection of oldies on Xbox Game Pass, but there’s a brand new 2D platformer out this week that should be next on your list if you have Astro Bot fever.

Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines is a sequel to the 2022 hidden gem Grapple Dog. The original game stood out thanks to its grappling hook movement, throwback collect-a-thon structure, and a vibrant art style that made it feel like a long-lost Game Boy Advance title. Just two years later, developer Medallion Games is back with a sequel that’s even better and addresses many of its predecessor’s biggest weak points.  If you’re looking for another game like Astro Bot, Cosmic Canines checks many of the same boxes.

While the first Grapple Dog was a straightforward, level-based platformer, Cosmic Canines strides in with a bit more confidence. There’s a bigger emphasis on story with its intergalactic villain, cutscenes throughout, and some genuinely hilarious writing. The bigger swing, though, is that it features two heroes this time. Pablo, the naive retriever with a heart of gold, gets a foil in the form of Luna, a gruff and tough pup with a gun. All of this helps build out the world of Grapple Dog and make it feel like more than a good platforming concept.

Luna burns vines with a flamethrower in Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines.
Super Rare Originals

None of those changes throw out what made the original game great, though. The core idea is the same, as both Pablo and Luna clear 2D levels that require them to swing around with their grappling hooks and poke around for secret collectibles. Pablo’s levels play out like they did in the previous game, but Luna can shoot enemies, as well as use an air dash to mix up her combat and traversal options. That dynamic helps solve one of the previous game’s bigger issues, as the grapple platforming felt one-note after a while. The two hero setup helps break up that flow without losing sight of what the series does well.

That’s also helped by the introduction of new level-specific abilities that are not so dissimilar to how Astro Bot works. In the first world, Pablo gets an electric ability that lets him glide around metal walls. Luna, meanwhile, gets additional tools like a flamethrower, which she can use to cut through vines. Those help introduce new platforming twists to its worlds, cutting down on an overreliance on precise grappling and momentum-based movement.

The sequel is significantly easier because of it, but that’s not a bad thing. Grapple Dog‘s later levels could be maddening due to finnicky controls. I recall flipping on accessibility tools to get through the last few levels. Its sequel is breezier, but that just means I feel more encouraged to hunt for well-hidden collectibles. It also helps that Medallion Games ups its level design chops, a feat made possible thanks to the story’s universe-hopping premise. One set of levels puts me in a pastel rhythm-platforming world where I need to time my jumps as platforms appear and disappear on beat. Another throws me in a black-and-white world called “Catsablanca” (get it?).

Luna stands on a car in Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines.
Super Rare Originals

It’s that pun that reminded me what I love about the Grapple Dog series. When I wrote about the first game, I noted that it felt like a long-lost childhood favorite from the GBA era. When I got to a Catsablanca stage in Cosmic Canines, I actually did flash back to a long-lost childhood favorite. When I was a kid, I played the heck out of Garfield: Caught in the Act on Game Gear. I loved that platformer to death thanks to its TV-based level gimmicks that constantly mixed up the setting. Cosmic Canines captures the same vibe with its ever-changing levels, cartoon visuals, and lovable animal heroes. Like Astro Bot, it’s an old-school return to form that delivers everything I loved about games as a kid.

And wouldn’t you know it? My beloved Garfield game also has a Catsablanca level. I’d call that a full circle moment.

Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines launches on September 12 for Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
