 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

I got bullied during my Patapon 1+2 Replay demo and I loved it

By
Creatures attack a fire breathing monster in Patapon 1+2 Replay.
Bandai Namco

During PAX East 2025, I played a whole bunch of games. But Patapon 1+2 Replay is the one that will forever be etched into my brain. Before walking into my appointment, I didn’t know a thing about Sony’s cult series. The only thing I knew was that I had a hard time pronouncing the name initially, and that it was some kind of rhythm-based game.

Before I entered the appointment, a colleague (let’s call him John) asked if he could join and watch. I had no problem with that, and Bandai Namco gave the okay. When I had begun talking to the team about Patapon 1+2 Replay, they immediately noticed that I had said the name wrong and engaged in some playful teasing as they corrected my pronunciation. It was foreshadowing of what was to come during a demo that would show me the comedic joy and tension of a classic series that’s built for casual, carefree entertainment.

Recommended Videos

Discovering Patapon

The second John and I sat down, we were greeted by Savannah Ho, the marketing lead for Patapon 1+2 Replay. After a short introduction, Ho gave me a simple elevator pitch to get me up to speed: “Patapon is a rhythm action game that’s perfect for people who love … Rhythm and action! This game has an easy entry level but a high skill ceiling. Especially with the Patapon 1+2 Replay bundle, we’ve added difficulty levels, which are new to the franchise.” The last piece of her pitch would become especially important as my appointment went on. As someone who was born with two left feet, easy mode sounded appealing. 

Related

After talking with Ho, I was instructed to load into the game and was given a series of commands to press that would allow my adorable little eyeball men to perform various actions. These included tasks as simple as moving forward, attacking, and jumping. The catch was that they needed to be pressed alongside the beat, and if I failed to do so, I would need to start said input all over again.

Not only did my little men perform an action when timed correctly, but I was also rewarded with an adorable, catchy bit of music. Ho assured me that the songs used in 1+2 Replay are also the same ones used in the originals. Hitting the combos on the right beat gave me a nice hit of serotonin. The cherry on top is the visual upgrade. It’s great to see games built for older handhelds polished up to feel modern once again.

For the first level, I was tasked with hunting down a handful of animals before they escaped from my tribe. I thought I was in for a good time because of the game’s cheerful tone and the fact that I was playing on easy mode. But my lack of coordination meant that getting past the intro took me much longer than I’d like to admit, so much so that John started to rib me over it. Ho even started to laugh at his jokes and chimed in at first. That may sound like bullying, but it made my demo of an already upbeat game even more enjoyable. It’s hard not to smile and laugh whenever you see your little men perform an action or hunt down a creature — or, in my case, messing up.

Although there weren’t real stakes in the first level, it did hurt to know that I let one creature get away and that it took me nearly ten minutes to complete it. Of course, without skipping a beat, John and Ho were right there to make sure I knew how badly I messed up, which made the situation funnier than it should have been. 

Creatures fight an elephant in Patapon 1+2 Replay.
Ba

The stakes only got higher from there. For the second level, Ho informed me that I would be fighting a T-Rex-like creature who would actively fight back. By this point in the demo, I was locked in and ready to prove them wrong — or so I thought. I was feeling the rhythm, and before I knew it, I made it to the T-Rex and was prepared for battle. The second it started, John and Ho began cracking jokes about my lacking skills. It immediately broke my concentration because I started busting up too. 

The adorable dinosaur made quick work of my frontline troops, which was a feat. Ho made it a point to say that the ones who died are specially designed to withstand damage; the fact that I got them killed was impressive. Even though I had lost good folks in the battle, my eyeball creatures and I ultimately walked away victorious in a deadly fight full of catchy music.

As I learned during my demo, when I perform certain actions back to back, I begin to build up an ultimate attack. Every time I was getting close to obtaining it, John or Ho would taunt me with one-liners like “oh look, he’s getting closer!” Like clockwork, that would get me laughing and break my combo.

Even though I was the butt of a lot of the jokes while playing Patapon 1+2 Replay, I wouldn’t have had it any other way. My playtime perfectly emphasized what Patapon is all about, giving me a crash course in a series that’s new to me. It’s meant to be carefree and fun, something casual that can be made even more enjoyable while playing with others. That’s why Patapon 1+2 Replay is worth checking out. Even if you’re someone like me who has no rhythm, that upbeat energy is infectious. And it’s only amplified while playing with friends who can bask in that joy with you. It’s hard not to smile when playing.

Patapon 1+2 Replay launches on July 11 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Topics
Luis Gutierrez
Luis Gutierrez
Former Digital Trends Contributor
Luis Gutierrez is a freelance journalist who's worked with various publications, such as IGN, GameSpot, Polygon, and more. He…

Editors’ Recommendations

PlayStation VR2 is my first headset. Here’s what I think after one week in VR
A side view of the PlayStation VR2, which sits on a wood table.

Before my PlayStation VR2 arrived at my doorstep last week, my experience playing in VR was minimal. I'd reported on the industry and its games for years, but my actual playtime in a headset was limited to an Eve: Valkyrie demo at a GameStop ahead of PlayStation VR's launch, a couple of demos at trade shows, and one 15-minute session of Phantom: Covert Ops on Meta Quest 2 while hanging out with a friend. 
Despite claims by companies like Meta that VR would serve as the future of communication and entertainment, the technology seemed too scattershot and underdeveloped for my liking, with many competitors putting out underpowered headsets, many of which need a wire or two. That said, part of me still wondered if it would take the right headset with the right features and game library to transform the gaming medium forever. Although the Meta Quest 2 has tempted me for some time, it was the PlayStation VR2 that finally got me to bite the bullet and embrace VR.

PSVR2 is expensive at $550, but it appealed to me with its impressive specs and the fact that it only requires one wired connection to the PS5. That was all I needed to bite the bullet. Since it arrived, I've gone all-in on the tech to make up for lost time, trying out games like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded. Although I'm impressed by the headset's power and how comfortable it is, don't consider me a convert just yet. I can't imagine it replacing traditional gaming on my PS5 or becoming my preferred social setting anytime soon, and that leaves me to wonder how high VR's ceiling can actually go.
Strapping in
My first thought when I got my PSVR2 was that the package was much smaller and lighter than I expected. VR always seemed large and clunky from an outside perspective, so I was impressed by the sleek and easy-to-unbox packaging and the headset's manageable size. Next, I had to set up the headset, which was something I was dreading as a first-time user. Surprisingly, the setup process was pretty quick after I plugged in the headset.
Within about 15 minutes, I had completed the initial setup and was already familiar with the passthrough tool. It didn't dig into my head and nose like I thought it would, mercifully. The few times I've strapped on other VR headsets, they've always felt like they're squeezing my face. That was not the case here, as I easily adjusted the headset to my liking. Even the feeling of the wire quickly became a non-factor for me as I played more and more.

Read more
I doubled my Rainbow Six Extraction frame rate with 1 setting
Soldiers shooting aliens in Rainbow Six Extraction.

Rainbow Six Extraction turns the formula established by Rainbow Six Siege on its head, pitting you and and group of teammates against a horde of zombie-like enemies instead of against another team. The game comes with Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) built-in, but even with a supported graphics card, I've been using the in-engine dynamic resolution setting.

With this setting, I was able to double my frame rate, all with a surprisingly low impact on image quality. Those with the best graphics cards can use DLSS; for the rest of us, Rainbow Six Extraction's dynamic resolution is a dream come true.

Read more
Stadia was a no-show during Google’s 2-hour I/O keynote
google stadia review rs 4

Google I/O 2021 is off to a bang. The developer conference kicked off with a two-hour keynote speech that ushered in the future of Google. We saw some eye-popping developments in machine learning, more inclusive design considerations, and much more across Google's suite of products.

There was one notable absence at the party: Stadia. Google's gaming service didn't get any new announcements during the platform-spanning keynote. In fact, the word Stadia wasn't mentioned once.

Read more