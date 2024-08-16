 Skip to main content
The Xbox Series X is $50 off for a limited time

By
Xbox Series X on a table.
Xbox

If you’ve had your eye on the Microsoft Xbox Series X for a while, now’s the perfect time to finally purchase the console as there’s a $50 discount from Best Buy. From its original price of $500, it’s down to only $450 — the savings may not look like much, but with Xbox Series X deals not happening often, you’re going to want to take advantage of this offer. It will only be available until August 18, but we highly recommend proceeding with the transaction right now as the stocks that are up for sale may already be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Series X

The Microsoft Xbox Series X, which comes with the Xbox Wireless Controller, packs 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power that enables 4K gaming with lightning-fast load times and gameplay of up to 120 frames per second. It comes with a 1TB SSD, but you can easily get more space through the installation of a storage expansion card. For parents, the Xbox Family Settings app will allow you to manage your children’s playing time, even when you’re away.

The best Xbox Series X games span a wide range of genres, so whether you prefer first-person shooters like Halo Infinite or massive RPGs like Starfield, there’s surely something for you in the console’s massive library. However, you can further maximize the Xbox Series X if you sign up for an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Not only will you gain access to online multiplayer modes, but you’ll also be able to download and play games from a huge collection, as long as your membership stays active.

The Microsoft Xbox Series X is a powerful console that’s going to be an excellent addition to any gamer’s arsenal, so don’t miss this opportunity to get it for $50 off from Best Buy. For a few days, it’s down to only $450 from $500, in a rare offer that may expire sooner than expected as we think stocks are going to sell quickly. If you want to buy a brand new Xbox Series X for cheaper than usual, stop hesitating — add it to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as you can.

