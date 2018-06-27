Xbox Game Pass adds ‘Fallout 3,’ ‘Oblivion,’ and seven more games in July

Share

July is just around the corner, and that means Microsoft will roll out new games for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscribers in just a few days. For the latter, the company revealed nine games that will be added throughout July, joining the three-pronged attack stemming from E3 2018 that saw Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited and Tom Clancy’s The Division added to an already massive Xbox Game Pass roster.

In addition to the games listed below, Microsoft plans to reveal another addition to the subscription service through Inside Xbox on July 10. Until then, here is what Microsoft has scheduled for July:

July 1

Abzu

DiRT 4

Fallout 3

Human: Fall Flat

Shadow Complex Remastered

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Zombie Army Trilogy

July 10

Bomber Crew

July 11

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

If you’re not familiar with Xbox Game Pass, it’s a $10 monthly subscription for Xbox One owners that provides more than 100 games you can install and play at any time you want and for as long as you want: No streaming required. The subscription service provides a revolving library meaning that eventually the games you play could be shifted out of the subscription service for other titles. If you want to keep a game before it leaves Xbox Game Pass, it can be purchased at a discount.

What’s interesting about Xbox Game Pass is that Microsoft will throw just-launched exclusive games into the subscription as well, such as State of Decay 2, Sea of Thieves, and even the upcoming fourth installment in the Forza Horizon series. Even more, if the game supports Xbox Play Anywhere, you can play it on a compatible Windows 10 PC as well. State of Decay 2, Sea of Thieves, Gears of War 4, and Halo Wars: Definitive Edition are just a few Xbox Play anywhere titles.

“With over 100 great games available for one low monthly price, including highly-anticipated new Xbox One exclusives the day they’re released, plus more games added all the time, Xbox Game Pass gives you the ultimate freedom to play,” says Xbox Wire editor in chief Will Tuttle.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in June include Bard’s Gold, Resident Evil 6, and Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine. That’s an extremely small list of departures compared to May that saw Microsoft remove 21 games from the Xbox Game Pass library. Most of that roster consisted of Xbox 360 games such as Borderlands, Dead Rising 2: Case Zero, SoulCalibur, and Sacred 3. The only Xbox One games that departed in May were Defense Grid 2 and Blood Bowl 2.

In addition to the three added after E3 2018 and the games coming in July, titles recently added to the Xbox Game Pass roster include Hydro Thunder, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, both Star Wars: The Force Unleashed games, The Technomancer, Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut, Portal Knights, Sonic & Knuckles, and many more.

Xbox Game Pass first opened its doors to Xbox Live Gold subscribers on May 24, 2017, followed by a general launch on June 1, 2017.