NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, July 21

1 Fills, as a moving van : LOADSUP
8 “Incorrect!” : ITISNT
14 Country on the Gulf of Guinea : GABON
19 “Oh, really?,” informally : IZZATSO
20 River through the Black Forest : DANUBE
21 Corkscrew-shaped pasta : ROTINI
22 All crossword fans love this puzzle; anyone who doesn’t love this puzzle can’t be a *real* crossword fan! : NOTRUESCOTSMAN
24 Capable : UPTOIT
25 “Seat” for a toddler : KNEE
26 Bygone auto inits. : REO
27 Pieces of apparel that might have concert dates printed on them : TEES
28 Mars, a star : BRUNO
29 Flash : SEC
30 Why was this chosen as today’s puzzle? Because it’s great! What makes it great? I mean, it was chosen for publication! : CIRCULARREASONING
35 Kind of candidate : PHD
36 Plastic ___ Band : ONO
37 Sport with the rank yokozuna (“grand champion”) : SUMO
38 Light beige : ECRU
39 Tear : SPREE
42 Comic book sound : POW
44 What “you better not” do, in “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” : POUT
46 Nintendo avatar : MII
47 I sent this crossword to 100 friends, and two of them really liked it! : CHERRYPICKING
53 Fixed sum, for some : STIPEND
55 Make like a nomad : ROAM
56 Story ___ : ARC
57 “What did I say?!” : SEE
58 Hint of color : TINGE
59 Balance provider : ATM
60 Shrank (from) : SHIED
62 16th birthday present, sometimes : CAR
63 Locale : SITE
65 What’s more, one of those friends won the lottery right after solving it — coincidence? I think not! : POSTHOCERGOPROPTERHOC
72 Piece worth approximately five pawns : ROOK
73 Many, many years : EON
74 “Capeesh?” : YHEAR
75 Squeeze (out) : EKE
76 Paintball impact sound : SPLAT
79 Beetle juice? : GAS
80 Opposite of bien : MAL
81 ___ gift (common spring purchase) : GRAD
82 Lizard’s grippers : TOEPADS
85 If you criticize this puzzle, where will it end? Before long, you’ll be criticizing your mother’s cooking! : SLIPPERYSLOPE
89 Make a choice : OPT
90 Expresses disapproval, in a way : TUTS
92 Aberdeen denial : NAE
93 World capital or the name of its gulf : TUNIS
94 Sled dog command : MUSH
96 Punishment for goofing off in practice, perhaps : LAPS
98 Org. whose website has a “What Can I Bring?” section : TSA
100 Certain publication, in brief : MAG
101 Besides, The New York Times said it was good! : APPEALTOAUTHORITY
106 Trisolarans in “The Three-Body Problem,” e.g., for short : ETS
109 Model material : BALSA
110 Humble reply to a compliment : ITRY
111 “Go on …” : AND
112 Blind piece : SLAT
113 Home of Mount Doom in “The Lord of the Rings” : MORDOR
114 Part of a flawed argument, examples of which are seen throughout this puzzle : LOGICALFALLACY
118 Corpulent : ROTUND
119 Previously, poetically : ERENOW
120 Not touched, in a way : UNEATEN
121 Zoom alternative : SKYPE
122 What fingerprints and mountains have : RIDGES
123 Credulous quality : NAIVETE