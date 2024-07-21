NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, July 21

1 Fills, as a moving van : LOADSUP

8 “Incorrect!” : ITISNT

14 Country on the Gulf of Guinea : GABON

19 “Oh, really?,” informally : IZZATSO

20 River through the Black Forest : DANUBE

21 Corkscrew-shaped pasta : ROTINI

22 All crossword fans love this puzzle; anyone who doesn’t love this puzzle can’t be a *real* crossword fan! : NOTRUESCOTSMAN

24 Capable : UPTOIT

25 “Seat” for a toddler : KNEE

26 Bygone auto inits. : REO

27 Pieces of apparel that might have concert dates printed on them : TEES

28 Mars, a star : BRUNO

29 Flash : SEC

30 Why was this chosen as today’s puzzle? Because it’s great! What makes it great? I mean, it was chosen for publication! : CIRCULARREASONING

35 Kind of candidate : PHD

36 Plastic ___ Band : ONO

37 Sport with the rank yokozuna (“grand champion”) : SUMO

38 Light beige : ECRU

39 Tear : SPREE

42 Comic book sound : POW

44 What “you better not” do, in “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” : POUT

46 Nintendo avatar : MII

47 I sent this crossword to 100 friends, and two of them really liked it! : CHERRYPICKING

53 Fixed sum, for some : STIPEND

55 Make like a nomad : ROAM

56 Story ___ : ARC

57 “What did I say?!” : SEE

58 Hint of color : TINGE

59 Balance provider : ATM

60 Shrank (from) : SHIED

62 16th birthday present, sometimes : CAR

63 Locale : SITE

65 What’s more, one of those friends won the lottery right after solving it — coincidence? I think not! : POSTHOCERGOPROPTERHOC

72 Piece worth approximately five pawns : ROOK

73 Many, many years : EON

74 “Capeesh?” : YHEAR

75 Squeeze (out) : EKE

76 Paintball impact sound : SPLAT

79 Beetle juice? : GAS

80 Opposite of bien : MAL

81 ___ gift (common spring purchase) : GRAD

82 Lizard’s grippers : TOEPADS

85 If you criticize this puzzle, where will it end? Before long, you’ll be criticizing your mother’s cooking! : SLIPPERYSLOPE

89 Make a choice : OPT

90 Expresses disapproval, in a way : TUTS

92 Aberdeen denial : NAE

93 World capital or the name of its gulf : TUNIS

94 Sled dog command : MUSH

96 Punishment for goofing off in practice, perhaps : LAPS

98 Org. whose website has a “What Can I Bring?” section : TSA

100 Certain publication, in brief : MAG

101 Besides, The New York Times said it was good! : APPEALTOAUTHORITY

106 Trisolarans in “The Three-Body Problem,” e.g., for short : ETS

109 Model material : BALSA

110 Humble reply to a compliment : ITRY

111 “Go on …” : AND

112 Blind piece : SLAT

113 Home of Mount Doom in “The Lord of the Rings” : MORDOR

114 Part of a flawed argument, examples of which are seen throughout this puzzle : LOGICALFALLACY

118 Corpulent : ROTUND

119 Previously, poetically : ERENOW

120 Not touched, in a way : UNEATEN

121 Zoom alternative : SKYPE

122 What fingerprints and mountains have : RIDGES

123 Credulous quality : NAIVETE