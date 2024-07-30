NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, July 30

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Option : Mac :: ___ : PC : ALT 4 Voodoo Ranger, e.g., for short : IPA 7 Kahlo or Kandinsky : ARTIST 13 Pick up again : RELEARN 15 Apartment sharer, informally : ROOMIE 16 Restaurant handout that might come with crayons : KIDSMENU 18 Geologic layers : STRATA 19 “And in this corner …” speaker : RINGANNOUNCER 21 Sticky stuff : GOO 22 Teller’s partner in magic : PENN 23 “U.S.A.! U.S.A.!,” e.g. : CHANT 26 Seven on a sundial : VII 27 Morse code component : DASH 31 Cartoon frame : CEL 32 Use non-lead pipes? : SINGBACKUP 35 Something seen in a bubble above a cartoon head : THOUGHT 38 In a speedy way : HASTILY 39 Actor who plays Luther Stickell in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise : VINGRHAMES 41 Piece of corn : EAR 42 Uber- relative : MEGA 43 “Spy vs. Spy” magazine : MAD 44 Like some gods in the Marvel Universe : NORSE 46 Dreidel turn : SPIN 48 Text of appreciation : THX 49 Projectiles tossed into cups of beer, in a drinking game : PINGPONGBALLS 55 End of a threat : ORELSE 56 Points collected for flying : AIRMILES 59 Pep rally cry : GOTEAM 60 Acknowledging an invitation … or a hint to the starts of 19-, 32-, 39- and 49-Across : RSVPING 61 Beginnings : ONSETS 62 Dramatic salsa move : DIP 63 Morse code component : DOT

Down