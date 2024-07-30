 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, July 30

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Option : Mac :: ___ : PC : ALT
4 Voodoo Ranger, e.g., for short : IPA
7 Kahlo or Kandinsky : ARTIST
13 Pick up again : RELEARN
15 Apartment sharer, informally : ROOMIE
16 Restaurant handout that might come with crayons : KIDSMENU
18 Geologic layers : STRATA
19 “And in this corner …” speaker : RINGANNOUNCER
21 Sticky stuff : GOO
22 Teller’s partner in magic : PENN
23 “U.S.A.! U.S.A.!,” e.g. : CHANT
26 Seven on a sundial : VII
27 Morse code component : DASH
31 Cartoon frame : CEL
32 Use non-lead pipes? : SINGBACKUP
35 Something seen in a bubble above a cartoon head : THOUGHT
38 In a speedy way : HASTILY
39 Actor who plays Luther Stickell in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise : VINGRHAMES
41 Piece of corn : EAR
42 Uber- relative : MEGA
43 “Spy vs. Spy” magazine : MAD
44 Like some gods in the Marvel Universe : NORSE
46 Dreidel turn : SPIN
48 Text of appreciation : THX
49 Projectiles tossed into cups of beer, in a drinking game : PINGPONGBALLS
55 End of a threat : ORELSE
56 Points collected for flying : AIRMILES
59 Pep rally cry : GOTEAM
60 Acknowledging an invitation … or a hint to the starts of 19-, 32-, 39- and 49-Across : RSVPING
61 Beginnings : ONSETS
62 Dramatic salsa move : DIP
63 Morse code component : DOT

Down

1 Noah’s craft : ARK
2 Gift with flowers : LEI
3 “To recap,” in an internet initialism : TLDR
4 Indignant denial : IAMNOT
5 Pasta sauce brand : PREGO
6 Soprano Netrebko : ANNA
7 Fire-setting crime : ARSON
8 Features of the U.S. Capitol and Rome’s Pantheon : ROTUNDAS
9 Experiencing a dilemma : TORN
10 Big Apple? : IMAC
11 Collection of web pages : SITE
12 Start to cry, with “up” : TEAR
14 Endorse digitally : ESIGN
17 Remove from a bulletin board : UNPIN
20 Called to a colt, say : NEIGHED
23 Security camera inits. : CCTV
24 Masculine pronoun pair : HEHIM
25 How an introvert likes to spend time : ALONE
26 A, B, C, D, E or K : VITAMIN
28 Play division : ACT
29 Winter lift rider : SKIER
30 Hawaiian dances : HULAS
32 “Don’t say a word!” : SHH
33 Some undergrad degs. : BAS
34 Ritualistic bonfire : PYRE
36 Fashion brand founded by an Australian surfer : UGG
37 Tries to seize : GRASPSAT
40 Japanese comics : MANGA
44 Hart Memorial Trophy recipient, for short : NHLMVP
45 Yellow primrose : OXLIP
47 Sonnets and such : POEMS
48 Ankle bones : TARSI
49 ___ stick : POGO
50 Most of the earth’s core : IRON
51 Brooklyn squad : NETS
52 Elation : GLEE
53 Ornithologist’s interest : BIRD
54 Used a fire pole : SLID
57 Ambient musician Brian : ENO
58 Three-striper in the Army: Abbr. : SGT

