NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, September 2

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Spinning item for a circus performer : PLATE
6 Pollution portmanteau : SMOG
10 Does in, in mob slang : OFFS
14 Actress Hinds of “9-1-1” : AISHA
15 Choco ___ (frozen treat with a rhyming name) : TACO
16 Penne ___ vodka : ALLA
17 Song character who comes “down the bunny trail” : PETERCOTTONTAIL
20 Revered star : IDOL
21 Umpire’s count after a ball and a strike : ONEONE
22 Museum in N.Y.C.’s Central Park, with “the” : MET
23 “Makes sense” : ISEE
25 Narrows at the end : TAPERS
27 Someone who says the same thing again and again, metaphorically : BROKENRECORD
32 Engineered embankment : LEVEE
33 Kwik-E-Mart operator on “The Simpsons” : APU
34 National law enforcement officers, with “the” : FEDS
38 Dedicated poem : ODE
39 Stance : POSTURE
43 Slime : GOO
44 Gummy candy shape : WORM
46 U.S. 101 or 66: Abbr. : RTE
47 “Bleeding Love” singer Lewis : LEONA
49 One having an ice time at the Olympics? : FIGURESKATER
53 Pop singer Grande : ARIANA
56 The “m” of e = mc2 : MASS
57 Sandoval of “Vanderpump Rules” : TOM
58 Rocky : UNEVEN
61 Senate affirmatives : YEAS
65 Short distance to travel, with a hint to 17-, 27- and 49-Across : HOPSKIPANDAJUMP
68 City where the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded : OSLO
69 Put in the mail : SEND
70 Kitchen gadget for apples : CORER
71 River to Hades : STYX
72 They may be graphic : TEES
73 Black wood : EBONY

Down

1 Spanish “daddy” : PAPI
2 Told a fib : LIED
3 Regarding : ASTO
4 Others similar : THELIKE
5 Outsize feature of a bat’s head : EAR
6 Pot smoker : STONER
7 Chess game’s ending : MATE
8 Eight: Prefix : OCTO
9 Hit the road, as a band : GOONTOUR
10 Nondairy milk option : OAT
11 Symbol in Tinder’s logo : FLAME
12 Frequent-___ miles : FLIER
13 Seasons to taste, say : SALTS
18 Director Joel or Ethan : COEN
19 Approach : NEAR
24 Ooze : SEEP
26 Common email attachment : PDF
27 What one might do after making a birthday wish : BLOW
28 Second chance : REDO
29 Finished : OVER
30 Picky ___ : EATER
31 PC “brain” : CPU
35 Showbiz awards quartet : EGOT
36 Finished : DONE
37 Fly high : SOAR
40 Musician in a cathedral : ORGANIST
41 Letters between R and V : STU
42 Lodge group since 1868 : ELKS
45 Advanced deg. for creative types : MFA
48 Gravy train gig : EASYJOB
50 Alaska native : INUK
51 Corrects, as a text : EMENDS
52 What a beach shower helps wash off : SAND
53 One of the Three Musketeers : ATHOS
54 Pigeon’s perch : ROOST
55 Suggest indirectly : IMPLY
59 Fencing sword : EPEE
60 Barn topper : VANE
62 Croatian currency beginning in 2023 : EURO
63 “___ to that!” (“Totally agree!”) : AMEN
64 Agile for one’s age : SPRY
66 Word after White or Red : SOX
67 Card above king : ACE

