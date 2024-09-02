NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, September 2

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Spinning item for a circus performer : PLATE 6 Pollution portmanteau : SMOG 10 Does in, in mob slang : OFFS 14 Actress Hinds of “9-1-1” : AISHA 15 Choco ___ (frozen treat with a rhyming name) : TACO 16 Penne ___ vodka : ALLA 17 Song character who comes “down the bunny trail” : PETERCOTTONTAIL 20 Revered star : IDOL 21 Umpire’s count after a ball and a strike : ONEONE 22 Museum in N.Y.C.’s Central Park, with “the” : MET 23 “Makes sense” : ISEE 25 Narrows at the end : TAPERS 27 Someone who says the same thing again and again, metaphorically : BROKENRECORD 32 Engineered embankment : LEVEE 33 Kwik-E-Mart operator on “The Simpsons” : APU 34 National law enforcement officers, with “the” : FEDS 38 Dedicated poem : ODE 39 Stance : POSTURE 43 Slime : GOO 44 Gummy candy shape : WORM 46 U.S. 101 or 66: Abbr. : RTE 47 “Bleeding Love” singer Lewis : LEONA 49 One having an ice time at the Olympics? : FIGURESKATER 53 Pop singer Grande : ARIANA 56 The “m” of e = mc2 : MASS 57 Sandoval of “Vanderpump Rules” : TOM 58 Rocky : UNEVEN 61 Senate affirmatives : YEAS 65 Short distance to travel, with a hint to 17-, 27- and 49-Across : HOPSKIPANDAJUMP 68 City where the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded : OSLO 69 Put in the mail : SEND 70 Kitchen gadget for apples : CORER 71 River to Hades : STYX 72 They may be graphic : TEES 73 Black wood : EBONY

Down