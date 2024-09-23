 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, September 23

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 “Greetings, everybody!” : HIALL
6 Mark Zuckerberg’s company : META
10 View from an airplane window : SKY
13 Farewell that’s a popular starting guess in Wordle : ADIEU
14 Cathode’s counterpart, in a battery : ANODE
16 Rest horizontally : LIE
17 How some movies were released, pre-streaming : DIRECTTODVD
19 ___-advised : ILL
20 “Little piggy” : TOE
21 ___ royale (champagne cocktail) : KIR
22 Antidiscrimination inits. in the modern workplace : DEI
23 Floor wiper : MOP
24 Meditation recitations : OMS
25 “Ouchie!” : YEOW
27 Accident-investigating org. : NTSB
29 Bruce Springsteen album with a red, white and blue cover : BORNINTHEUSA
33 Areas to putt on a golf course : GREENS
36 Bro’s sibling : SIS
37 One serving you a whopper? : LIAR
38 University of ___ Dame : NOTRE
39 Wager : BET
40 Meaning of “Ciao” and “Bonjour” : HELLO
41 Lead-in to boy or girl : ATTA
42 “___ the season to be jolly …” : TIS
43 Grew close (with) : BONDED
44 Question to someone who’s on the way : WHATSYOURETA
47 Wrangler automaker : JEEP
48 Holders of houseplants : POTS
49 Dance with a clickety-clack : TAP
52 Lingerie top : BRA
54 Dawn droplets : DEW
56 “What’s the ___ in trying?” : USE
57 See 34-Down : IRA
58 Salted part of a margarita glass : RIM
59 A piece of cake, so to speak : ASEASYASABC
62 Helpful card in solitaire : ACE
63 Chutzpah : NERVE
64 Fortuneteller’s deck : TAROT
65 “Definitely!” : YES
66 Typical shirts for tie-dyeing : TEES
67 Practices boxing : SPARS

Down

1 Was given no choice : HADTO
2 Cultural expression : IDIOM
3 Buenos ___, Argentina : AIRES
4 Gymnast Sunisa : LEE
5 Fortunate somebody : LUCKYONE
6 Dorm supervisor at a girls’ school : MATRON
7 Brian of ambient music : ENO
8 “Sweeney ___” (Sondheim musical) : TODD
9 Onsets : ADVENTS
10 Slender body type : SLIMBUILD
11 The “k” in km : KILO
12 Puppy’s squeal : YELP
15 Piaf who sang “La Vie en Rose” : EDITH
18 Stadium levels : TIERS
26 Begins to get it : WISESUP
28 Pop star Gomez : SELENA
29 Scold harshly : BERATE
30 Criticism to “pick” : NIT
31 Word often seen in a starburst on a shop banner : SALE
32 Yankees nickname from 2004 to ’16 : AROD
33 Chew like a beaver : GNAW
34 With 57-Across, savings plan with tax-free withdrawals : ROTH
35 “At Last” jazz singer : ETTAJAMES
39 Brief personal intro : BIO
40 Positions of intense scrutiny : HOTSEATS
42 Lay out for printing : TYPESET
43 Flagmaker Ross : BETSY
45 Many a four-door car : SEDAN
46 Wakes from sleep : ROUSES
49 Bling worn on the head : TIARA
50 Ann ___ (home of the University of Michigan) : ARBOR
51 Agreements between allies : PACTS
52 Donkey’s call : BRAY
53 Sushi ingredient : RICE
55 “___ Not Gonna Take It” (Twisted Sister hit) : WERE
60 St. crosser : AVE
61 Tree trunk gunk : SAP

