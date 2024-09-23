NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, September 23

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 “Greetings, everybody!” : HIALL 6 Mark Zuckerberg’s company : META 10 View from an airplane window : SKY 13 Farewell that’s a popular starting guess in Wordle : ADIEU 14 Cathode’s counterpart, in a battery : ANODE 16 Rest horizontally : LIE 17 How some movies were released, pre-streaming : DIRECTTODVD 19 ___-advised : ILL 20 “Little piggy” : TOE 21 ___ royale (champagne cocktail) : KIR 22 Antidiscrimination inits. in the modern workplace : DEI 23 Floor wiper : MOP 24 Meditation recitations : OMS 25 “Ouchie!” : YEOW 27 Accident-investigating org. : NTSB 29 Bruce Springsteen album with a red, white and blue cover : BORNINTHEUSA 33 Areas to putt on a golf course : GREENS 36 Bro’s sibling : SIS 37 One serving you a whopper? : LIAR 38 University of ___ Dame : NOTRE 39 Wager : BET 40 Meaning of “Ciao” and “Bonjour” : HELLO 41 Lead-in to boy or girl : ATTA 42 “___ the season to be jolly …” : TIS 43 Grew close (with) : BONDED 44 Question to someone who’s on the way : WHATSYOURETA 47 Wrangler automaker : JEEP 48 Holders of houseplants : POTS 49 Dance with a clickety-clack : TAP 52 Lingerie top : BRA 54 Dawn droplets : DEW 56 “What’s the ___ in trying?” : USE 57 See 34-Down : IRA 58 Salted part of a margarita glass : RIM 59 A piece of cake, so to speak : ASEASYASABC 62 Helpful card in solitaire : ACE 63 Chutzpah : NERVE 64 Fortuneteller’s deck : TAROT 65 “Definitely!” : YES 66 Typical shirts for tie-dyeing : TEES 67 Practices boxing : SPARS

Down