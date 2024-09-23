NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, September 23

1 “Greetings, everybody!” : HIALL
6 Mark Zuckerberg’s company : META
10 View from an airplane window : SKY
13 Farewell that’s a popular starting guess in Wordle : ADIEU
14 Cathode’s counterpart, in a battery : ANODE
16 Rest horizontally : LIE
17 How some movies were released, pre-streaming : DIRECTTODVD
19 ___-advised : ILL
20 “Little piggy” : TOE
21 ___ royale (champagne cocktail) : KIR
22 Antidiscrimination inits. in the modern workplace : DEI
23 Floor wiper : MOP
24 Meditation recitations : OMS
25 “Ouchie!” : YEOW
27 Accident-investigating org. : NTSB
29 Bruce Springsteen album with a red, white and blue cover : BORNINTHEUSA
33 Areas to putt on a golf course : GREENS
36 Bro’s sibling : SIS
37 One serving you a whopper? : LIAR
38 University of ___ Dame : NOTRE
39 Wager : BET
40 Meaning of “Ciao” and “Bonjour” : HELLO
41 Lead-in to boy or girl : ATTA
42 “___ the season to be jolly …” : TIS
43 Grew close (with) : BONDED
44 Question to someone who’s on the way : WHATSYOURETA
47 Wrangler automaker : JEEP
48 Holders of houseplants : POTS
49 Dance with a clickety-clack : TAP
52 Lingerie top : BRA
54 Dawn droplets : DEW
56 “What’s the ___ in trying?” : USE
57 See 34-Down : IRA
58 Salted part of a margarita glass : RIM
59 A piece of cake, so to speak : ASEASYASABC
62 Helpful card in solitaire : ACE
63 Chutzpah : NERVE
64 Fortuneteller’s deck : TAROT
65 “Definitely!” : YES
66 Typical shirts for tie-dyeing : TEES
67 Practices boxing : SPARS