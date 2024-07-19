NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, July 19

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “Blue Ribbon” brewery – PABST
- Put at ease, as fears – ALLAY
- Sound heard at a ramen restaurant – SLURP
- Slight trace of color – TINGE
- Starts a pot, in poker – ANTES
Down
- Popular meal the night before a marathon – PASTA
- 100% committed – ALLIN
- Untactful to a fault – BLUNT
- Boot camp boss, informally – SARGE
- Goes tap-tap-tap in a texting app – TYPES