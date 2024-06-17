NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, June 17

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Entice – TEMPT
- Piece of asparagus – SPEAR
- With 8-Across, laser pointer chaser – KITTY
- See 7-Across – CAT
- Like a wink that suggests “This is our little secret” – SLY
Down
- Disapproving cluck – TSK
- Grand film productions – EPICS
- Iron, for example – METAL
- Shape of a York peppermint treat – PATTY
- Give it a go – TRY
