NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, June 22

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Ailment that sounds like a past-tense verb – FLU
- Oozes slowly – SEEPS
- Cheese named for an English village – CHEDDAR
- Disappointing firework – DUD
- Principal on “Abbott Elementary” – AVA
- Cheese named for an English village – STILTON
- Mean, mocking smile – SNEER
- Deity – GOS
Down
- “No ___ the animals” (zoo sign) – FEEDING
- Took charge of – LED
- All caught up on the latest – UPDATED
- Closes – SHUTS
- Enjoy to the last drop – SAVOR
- Section of a music store, maybe – CDS
- Took charge of – RAN
- One born in late July, astrological – LEO
Editors' Recommendations
- NYT Connections: hints and answers for Saturday, June 22
- Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for June 22
- NYT Spelling Bee: answers for Friday, May 10
- Move over, Wordle: The New York Times has a new puzzle game
- Wordle’s wild year: New York Times breaks down the phenomenon’s big 2022