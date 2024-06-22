NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, June 22

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

Ailment that sounds like a past-tense verb – FLU

Oozes slowly – SEEPS

Cheese named for an English village – CHEDDAR

Disappointing firework – DUD

Principal on “Abbott Elementary” – AVA

Cheese named for an English village – STILTON

Mean, mocking smile – SNEER

Deity – GOS

Down

“No ___ the animals” (zoo sign) – FEEDING

Took charge of – LED

All caught up on the latest – UPDATED

Closes – SHUTS

Enjoy to the last drop – SAVOR

Section of a music store, maybe – CDS

Took charge of – RAN

One born in late July, astrological – LEO

