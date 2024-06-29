NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, June 29

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Thermometer reading, for short – TEMP
- What the letters of ROY G. BIV stand for – COLORS
- Totally rad – AWESOME
- Equivalent of 165 bottles of beer – KEG
- Spanish for “aunt” – TIA
- Pink Pearls are classic ones – ERASERS
- Devious – SNEAKY
- Male cats or turkeys – TOMS
Down
- “The Two ___,” second volume of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy – TOWER
- Gracefully stylish – ELEGANT
- Jun., Jul., Aug., etc. -MOS
- The 76ers or the 49ers – PROTEAM
- Serving at a birthday party – CAKE
- Self-satisfied smiles – SMIRKS
- “Piece of 5-Down!” – EASY
- Improvement of a web page’s visibility, for short – SEO