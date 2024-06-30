NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, June 30

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Purchase at the pump – GAS
- “Not gonna happen” – NOPE
- Big name in watches – TIMEX
- Former “Jeopardy!” host Trebek – ALEX
- Candy that comes in collectible dispensers – PEZ
Down
- Pop star Selena – GOMEZ
- Highest point – APEX
- Uncomfortable topic in middle school health class – SEX
- River past the Pyramids – NILE
- Alternative to sparkling, for water – TAP