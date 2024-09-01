NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, September 1

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- hat spiders craft – WEBS
- Total wower – BEAUT
- “Pumpkin spice” order from Starbucks – LATTE
- Paperless party announcement – EVITE
- Discourage – DETER
Down
- Craft, spider-style – WEAVE
- Wipe out and face-plant, slangily – EATIT
- Flat-topped landform – BUTTE
- Take the helm – STEER
- Ran, as colors – BLED