NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, September 10

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- What a phisher might try to get you to click – LINK
- “___ Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver novel that won a 2023 Pulitzer – DEMON
- Act melodramatically – EMOTE
- One just squeaking by? – MOUSE
- Suspicious of – ONTO
Down
- Fruit used to treat scurvy – LEMON
- “Catch ya later!” – IMOUT
- “Quite the contrary!” – NOTSO
- Bending body part – KNEE
- Music submission to a recording studio – DEMO