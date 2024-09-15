NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, September 15

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Green herb on a margherita – BASIL
- Like somebody once everybody else has 8-Across – ALONE
- Some Mad Libs words – NOUNS
- Sight rhyme (but not a real rhyme) of 6-Across GONE
- Longest-serving U.S. president, familiarly – FDR
Down
- Loud sound – BANG
- Cool and distant – ALOOF
- Based on good reasoning, like an argument – SOUND
- Word before tube or turmoil – INNER
- Famed guitarist Paul – LES