NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, September 2

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Professional in a toque – CHEF
- “I’m not a ___” (online affirmation next to a checkbox) – ROBOT
- Love, in Italian – AMORE
- Wards (off) – FENDS
- Secret rendezvous – TRYST
Down
- Woodcarving or metalsmithing, e.g. – CRAFT
- It’s going … going … gone! – HOMER
- Dark wood once used for drinking cups, as it was thought to neutralize poison – EBONY
- Focuses on the road? – FORDS
- One might be multiple-choice – TEST