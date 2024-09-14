 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Saturday, September 14

By and

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “Elements of style”

Here’s a hint that might help you: ways to add flair to your outfit

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • ACCESSORIZING

Today’s Strands answers

  • BELT
  • WATCH
  • HANDBAG
  • SCARF
  • GLASSES
  • JEWELRY

Editors’ Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
Tim Walz’s Dreamcast obsession has been immortalized in a Crazy Taxi mod
A render of Tim Walz in Crazy Taxi style standing next to a car on a menu screen. Tim is written in big letters on the left.

Since vice presidential candidate Tim Walz revealed himself to be a gamer, it was only a matter of time before somebody decided to run with it inside a video game. That's why when we spotted Crazy Taxi: Tim Walz Edition, a Dreamcast mod on itch.io this week, we knew we had to write about it.

In case you don't get the joke here, it started with an anecdote by Walz, published in the New York Times, about how he was a big fan of the Sega Dreamcast, but his wife, Gwen Walz, had "seized" it because he was using it too much. Many video game fans were, of course, curious for more details. What happened to the Dreamcast? What games did Walz play? What was the game that supposedly pushed Gwen over the edge?

Read more
PS5 controller drift: how to fix PS5 controller joystick drift
Astro Bot climbs on a DualSense controller.

Eventually, even the best PS5 controllers can succumb to the dreaded joystick drift. When this happens, it becomes a nightmare to play the best PS5 games since you will be constantly fighting for control. This mainly applies to the PS5's DualSense controllers, but drift can also appear in PS4 controllers. A controller with a drifting joystick essentially renders your games unplayable, and getting it repaired or replaced can leave you with no way to enjoy your console for days. Before going through any of that, here's how to fix controller drift on your PlayStation's joysticks.

If you're willing to pay a little extra, fixing this issue with Sony's DualSense Edge controller is a breeze thanks to it having a modular design that allows you to swap out the control sticks. If you're rocking an original DualSense, or older PS4 controller, the following steps are your best bet.
What is joystick drift?

Read more
Today only: The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor is down to $450
Samsung's 2023 Odyssey Neo G7 sitting on a table.

Gamers who are on the hunt for monitor deals won't want to miss the offers from the ongoing Samsung Discover event. One of the top bargains available is the $650 discount on the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor, which brings its price all the way down to only $450 from its original price of $1,100. This is part of the the Samsung Discover daily deals, so this 4K curved monitor will only have this discount today. If you're interested, we highly recommend pushing forward with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor
If you want a gaming monitor that will give justice to the processing power of your gaming PC, you can't go wrong with the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor, especially with this opportunity to get it for a much more affordable price than usual. It supports 4K Ultra HD resolution, so you'll be able to appreciate all the fine details of the best PC games. Its 1000R curved design not only immerses you in the video game that you're playing, it also makes the experience more comfortable as it matches the curve of the human eye.

Read more