This Ace Attorney inspired indie raises the stakes by adding a poker influence

By
A woman with an eye patch wearing a green jacket stands behind a woman with red hair wearing a black jacket.
nth Circle Studios

Visual novel Of the Devil wears its influences proudly on its sleeves. Putting players into the shoes of a cocky lawyer who takes on cases that seem impossible to win, it’s a loving homage to Ace Attorney. Though, like the best games with famous influences, Of the Devil isn’t content to simply replicate a familiar experience, it wants to build on it. With the release of its first episode, of five planned, developer nth Circle Studios establishes it is well equipped to do just that through excellent character designs, sharp writing, and a thrilling cyberpunk world.

Set in the future of 2086, Of the Devil introduces players to a world in which privatized advancements in technology have become so intertwined with the government that almost all the state’s power is tied to corporations (Can you imagine?). This has led to a legal system that gets a guilty verdict in nearly every trial brought to court. As protagonist Morgan puts it in Of the Devil’s must-play prologue episode, trials are now a game of poker: the state is the house, and the house always wins. Of course, it is still Morgan’s job to get the best possible result for her clients, something she refers to not as winning, but as not losing.

A red-haired woman and a woman wearing an eye patch play poker with evidence cards.
nth Circle Studios

Anyone familiar with Ace Attorney or Danganronpa will feel right at home with Of the Devil’s core gameplay loop. Morgan is given a case she’ll take to trial and collects evidence by interviewing witnesses and investigating the crime scene. Collecting evidence nets players poker chips, so it is always in their interest to be as thorough as possible. During trials, picking the right piece of evidence will break apart the state’s case and bolster your own. However, Of the Devil adds a flair to the familiar loop through the law-as-poker metaphor.

Evidence takes the form of playing cards. The prosecution will lay out their argument in the form of a hand of poker. It’s up to the player to know what evidence card in their possession will sufficiently break apart the opposing argument. While not meaningfully different to how choosing evidence to form a case plays out in Of the Devil’s inspirations, the theatrical flair of cards and poker chips never fails to make my adrenaline spike.

This is especially true when Morgan is given the choice to either stay her hand or raise. These moments often hint that the prosecution has something up their sleeve Morgan might not be prepared for. The player can gamble their chips but, more often than not, Of the Devil is testing their ability to take Morgan’s advice about winning not being the same as not losing. Staying a hand will still reduce your pile of chips, but it’s better than losing a huge sum as a result of hubris.

A woman with red hair stands next to a shorter woman with green hair. A text box reads "everyone's got a goddamn opinion."
Image used with permission by copyright holder

While the trial is the climax of the first episode, time spent outside of court is where Of the Devil especially shines. To craft a compelling legal mystery the world and characters the player interacts with need depth. of the Devil has depth in spades. This isn’t just an empty use of aesthetics; it’s constantly interested in forwarding biting criticism of contemporary issues such as police incompetence, the dangers of corporations defining every aspect of our lives, and more. This complex but meticulously thought through and clearly defined world extends to the characters Morgan interacts with as well. Sharp writing gives each of these characters a unique voice and a clear perspective that further fleshes out the complexities of this world’s issues. The eye-catching, bright character designs are just an added bonus, bringing even more personality to everyone Morgan rubs shoulders with.

Morgan herself is perhaps Of the Devil’s best feature. As the protagonist of a legal mystery game she isn’t as altruistic as may be expected. She’s a cocky and sardonic character whose main interest in life seems to be chasing the high of finding loopholes in every part of the overregulated world she lives in. That’s why she is so interested in the law, the deck is stacked against her but those bad odds make it all the more exciting. Being let into the inner monologue of Morgan, which so often conflicts with the masks she wears in front of others, makes the player feel like they are being let in on her secrets. Yet there is still so much Morgan keeps locked away from even the player. This makes her of the Devil’s most enticing mystery, and I can’t wait to unravel it in the game’s remaining episodes.

Of the Devil is now available on PC.

Topics
Willa Rowe
Willa Rowe
Contributor
Willa is a freelance games critic based in NY. She hosts the Girl Mode podcast and previously wrote for Inverse and Kotaku.
