Razer aims to set the bar for console headsets with the Thresher Ultimate

Why it matters to you Stock console headsets can often be sub-par, but Razer aims to offer gamers a much more advanced option with the Thresher series.

Gaming hardware specialist Razer has unveiled its new Thresher Ultimate wireless headsets for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 at E3 2017. The peripherals are being billed as the most reliable and best sounding wireless headsets ever made for consoles.

The Razer Thresher Ultimate headset offers up Dolby 7.1 surround sound through its beefy 50mm drivers to ensure that gamers are fully engrossed in the experience. It’s apparently capable of the highest audio bandwidth on consoles, meaning that it can produce higher highs and lower lows than any other headset on the market. It’s said to be ultra-reliable, with a connection range spanning 40 feet.

The headset has been built for comfort, with memory foam built into each leatherette ear cup to ensure that it stands up to long gaming sessions. Users can also outfit the peripheral with special ear cushions that are infused with cooling gel.

The Thresher Ultimate is outfitted with a retractable digital microphone that will help players deliver crisp, clear communication with their friends and rivals. Mic volume can be controlled directly from the headset, with the PlayStation 4 version also featuring a method of adjusting game and voice chat balance, while the Xbox One version features a master volume dial.

“We are taking our expertise in designing the very best PC gaming hardware into the console arena,” said Min-Liang Tan, the company’s co-founder and CEO. Razer is best known for its PC peripherals, but it seems to be making a concerted effort to branch out into the console market.

Pre-orders on Razer’s Thresher Ultimate headset are now open, with the device set to launch worldwide in July 2017 at a price of $250. The peripheral comes packaged with a stand and its own audio base station.

The headset is set to be released for both the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One, with the latter version confirmed to be compatible with Project Scorpio. In addition, both variants are fully compatible with the PC.