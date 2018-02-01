‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ suffers another delay, launches October 26

Red Dead Redemption 2 has suffered another delay. In a brief post on Rockstar Games’ website, the studio revealed that the game will launch October 26, missing its spring 2018 launch window.

In explaining the delay, Rockstar said, “While we had hoped to have the game out sooner, we require a little extra time for polish.” That’s a pretty standard explanation for a game delay.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first setback for RockStar’s highly anticipated follow-up to its 2010 open-world western. The studio initially planned to release the game in the second half of 2017, most likely October.

The first delay, however, didn’t come bundled with a firm launch date. While there is always the chance that the game could suffer another delay — as Rockstar games often have in the past — it’s encouraging to know that the studio has a set date in mind.

Rockstar promised to share “a lot more information” about Red Dead Redemption 2 with eager fans “in the coming weeks.”

Up to now, Rockstar has kept much of the game’s story and gameplay under wraps. We know it’s a prequel to Red Dead Redemption starring new protagonist Arthur Morgan. Morgan, like many other Rockstar playable heroes, has an anti-hero vibe. He’s a member of the Van der Linde gang, a group of outlaws and bandits who are wanted by the law in three states.

Thanks to a leaked map, it’s pretty clear the game takes place east of its predecessor, possibly in the New Orleans region.

Beyond that, story details remain murky. Outside of the campaign, the game will include a fresh multiplayer experience. While the Red Dead Redemption had multiplayer, it seems as if its prequel will take cues from Grand Theft Auto V‘s expansive GTA Online experience. Some aspects of the multiplayer experience will come to PlayStation 4 first.

While we’ll have to wait a little longer to play one of the most anticipated games of 2018, at least we have these new screenshots to gawk at which show off the lifelike character models and beautiful landscapes.

Red Dead Redemption 2 launches October 26 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Expect visual enhancements on both PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.