Red Dead Online, the online multiplayer version of Red Dead Redemption 2, has been catching flack for its unbalanced in-game economy. Now developer Rockstar has announced adjustments to the game in order to make play less frustrating and grind-y.

When Red Dead Online opened in public beta last week, there was a chorus of complaints that the in-game currency was too hard to earn. There are two types of currency available — regular cash and premium gold bars — which could be used to upgrade weapons or to unlock abilities like fast travel back to camp. However, both forms of currency were discouragingly hard to earn, with missions barely paying out enough to cover the basic essentials like horse feed that were required to complete them.

Rockstar has heard the complaints and has now adjusted the in-game economy accordingly. The developer has promised to increased both the amount of cash and the number of gold bars that players earn for various activities including Free Roam Missions, Free Roam Events, replays of A Land of Opportunities Missions, Showdown Series modes, and others. In addition, the value of smaller items has been balanced out, like pelts, skins, and fish. These changes have already started rolling out.

In addition to earning more for missions, weapons will now cost less as well. The price of most weapons from the Wheeler, Rawson & Co Catalogue and Gunsmiths has been reduced. If you already bought a pricey weapon, don’t worry — Rockstar has agreed to refund the difference in price to player’s cash balances. There should be a message waiting for you the next time you log in to Red Dead Online informing you about the refund, which you should receive by December 10th.

These adjustments should go a long way towards placating fans who were annoyed by the amount of grinding that was required to play the online version of the game. As an extra thank you to players for sticking with the game through its early ups and downs, Rockstar also handed out a bonus of $250 in-game currency and 15 gold bars to players who logged on to the game at any point on December 6 before midnight PST. These bonuses should arrive in player’s accounts by December 14.