‘SoulCalibur VI’ will blaze onto Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2018

Bandai Namco’s Motohiro Kubo revealed the next chapter in the popular SoulCalibur franchise, SoulCalibur VI, during the 2017 Game Awards Thursday night.

SoulCalibur VI is being made in Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 4, and will launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam in 2018. Unfortunately, that’s all we really know about the upcoming fighter for now.

Soulcalibur VI’s teaser trailer lasts just over a minute, and shows Mitsurugi battling Sophitia throughout the clip with Nightmare’s sword throw in to add a little darkness. You also get a brief glimpse of the story in visions of people scattering for cover, going to war across a crowded battlefield, and so on. The on-screen action has all the classic Soulcalibur-flavored flair fans are looking for, not to mention shields, swords, axes, and special abilities.

The SoulCalibur series began as an arcade game called Soul Edge in 1995, and then moved to the consoles with a sequel, SoulCalibur, released on Sega’s Dreamcast in 1999. The most recent installment, SoulCalibur V, landed on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012. There are also a handful of spinoffs, including a free-to-play version of SoulCalibur V on the PlayStation Network, and a game designed specifically for Apple’s iOS platform.

That said, long-time fans were undoubtedly excited over the first tease of SoulCalibur’s sixth installment. Mitsurugi and Sophitia are regulars in the series, but currently we don’t know enough about the game to list the other members on the roster. The lineup could include regulars Astaroth, Cassandra, Ivy, Kilik, Maxi, Siegfried, Yoshimitsu, and more. Hopefully, we’ll know more before E3 2018 approaches in June.

SoulCalibur VI was just one of many surprises during the 2017 Game Awards show. The long-awaited second DLC pack for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild saw an official launch during the show. Overwatch landed the Best Ongoing Game Award, and Metroid: Samus Returns landed the Best Handheld Game award. Meanwhile, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus scored the Best Action Game award, but we still didn’t have a winner for Game of the Year by the time Soulcalibur VI made its teasing debut.

“Welcome back to The Stage of History!” Bandai Namco said. “Check out the announcement trailer and get ready for the triumphant return of 3D weapons-based fighting.”

Time to get those swords sharpened once again!