Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is getting a next-gen upgrade. The news comes as part of a list of Star Wars gaming announcements ahead of Star Wars Day on May 4.

Released back in 2019, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is an action-adventure game that launched on PS4 and Xbox One. The game got a free patch after the PS5 and Xbox Series X released, which optimized the game for those consoles. This new upgrade is a full-blown next-gen version launching this summer.

The new version brings “a number of technical improvements” to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. LucasFilm didn’t share the specifics but says that more details are coming soon.

Players who already own the game will be able to upgrade it to the new version for free. Players can buy the standard and deluxe edition 70% off from now through May 12. Starting tomorrow, fans can also grab a triple bundle that features Fallen Order, Battlefront 2, and Squadrons for 50% off its normal list price. That deal ends on May 11.

Several other Star Wars games are getting updates as part of the celebration. Minecraft players can grab new character creator emotes and items based on the series, as well as an R2-D2 beanie. Star Wars: The Old Republic is adding a new astromech inspired by the upcoming Bad Batch series. Star Wars Squadrons is getting some new cosmetics too, starting on May 4.

On top of all of that, the celebration will bring massive sales for just about every Star Wars game out there. Check out the full list of deals and updates.

Editors' Recommendations