Ubisoft has launched Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and gamers are fighting through a plethora of content spread throughout the game’s battle-worn Washington D.C., but there’s even more coming. Invasion: Battle for D.C. is the name of the first post-launch content update for The Division 2 and Tidal Basin makes up the first of three waves within this particular pack. It will evolve over time, commencing with the game’s first eight-man raid on April 25.

The Division 2 earned 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, riding high on quality story missions, engaging world activities, and challenging enemies that you take down using excellent gunplay. Tidal Basin is the first of three free DLC packs and not only will it inject an already flush loot-shooter with a new stronghold, new exotic weapons, a new player-versus-player map, and new gear, it will deliver the first raid in the Division series with Operation Dark Hours at the end of the month.

Details on Operation Dark Hours are scarce, but we do know it’s an eight-player raid and that at least part of it will take place at an airport or facility that houses massive planes, which can be spotted in the teaser trailer for Invasion: Battle for D.C. A new mini-gun carrying specialization is coming to The Division 2 as well, but the development team is keeping the release date and further details under wraps for now. For the time being, players can take advantage of two new exotic weapons and three gear sets. The Pestilence and Nemesis are the names given to the new hardware you’ll be using to put down your enemies, and the gear sets are called True Patriot, Hardwired, and Ongoing Directive.

The new Tidal Basin Stronghold, once completed, will open up World Tier 5 for players and also unlock the ability to reach the gear scores of 450 to 500. You’ll need those higher scores, too, because World Tier 5 opens up weekly invasions where the Black Tusk takes control of select main missions and strongholds throughout the city. Completing these difficult invasions will net players better loot and gear.

Invasion: Battle for D.C. is the first of four free DLC packs coming to The Division 2 throughout its first year. In addition to all of the new gameplay experiences, there’s the new Invasion Apparel Event. This will give players an opportunity to collect weapon skins, masks, and outfits inspired by The Division 2’s enemy factions. After Invasion: Battle for D.C. concludes, players can expect Episode 1: D.C. Outskirts Expeditions, Episode 2: Pentagon: The Last Castle, and Episode 3 as part of The Division 2’s robust post-launch plans.

