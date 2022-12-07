 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, December 7: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#536)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #536 for December 7, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you find the Wordle answer today by yourself.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Related

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter J.
  • Today’s Wordle uses two vowels.
  • Today’s Wordle is a medieval sports contest.
Woman playing Wordle on her smartphone.
Tada Images - stock.adobe.com

What’s the answer to Wordle #536 on December 7

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

JOUST

Bookmark our Wordle hub somewhere so you can come back for more hints and answers.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
‘Wordle’ today, December 1: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#530)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, November 30: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#529)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, November 29: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#528)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, November 28: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#527)
Woman playing Wordle on her smartphone.
The Callisto Protocol weapon upgrades: 4 weapons you should prioritize
Jacob Lee from The Callisto Protocol.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: shiny hunting guide
Shiny Azumarill.
It’s time we learn to value all-ages games as much as ‘mature’ ones
Kratos sternly looks at Atreus in God of War: Ragnarok.
‘Wordle’ today, December 4: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#533)
Woman playing Wordle on her smartphone.
Where to find the Skunk Gun in the Callisto Protocol
Jacob Lee holding Skunk Gun in The Callisto Protocol.
The 10 best video games of 2022
Video game characters stand in front of text that says The 10 Best Video Games of 2022.
The best indie hidden gems of 2022: 10 excellent games you can’t miss
An OlliOlli World skateboarder stands in front of text that says 2022 Indie Hidden Gems.
‘Wordle’ today, December 5: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#534)
Woman playing Wordle on her smartphone.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date pops up on Steam ahead of Game Awards
Cal Kestis with BD-1 droid on his shoulder.